Why use Intel CPUs when you can use your own ‘Argos VCUs’

To Intel little by little his partners are falling traditional. Apple has made the leap to its M1 chips, but before that Google had been creating its own server chips for some time.

Now it’s gone a little further and has developed the so-called Argos VCU, by Video (trans) Coding Units, chips intended for servers on which the operation of YouTube is based.

Special processors for special servers

For years the servers used by Google to offer its services on YouTube were from Intel. This semiconductor giant offered in those CPUs specific video encoding and decoding units, but that was not his focus.

That was precisely what Google needed: for it to be. They have done? Create your own specialized chips, called Argos VCU, and that will be allocated to this type of infrastructure behind which YouTube videos are broadcast.

These chips achieve that when uploading a video it is converted to various resolutions and formats, and they also do it particularly efficiently, something increasingly important especially with the colossal size of YouTube.

At the moment these chips not entirely a replacement for Intel CPUs since the latter are still required to run the operating system and manage both storage systems and connectivity.

Thus, the Argos VCU they behave almost like those “dedicated graphics” of our PCs assisting in a specific task (games in one case, video transcoding in another), and although they only do that, they do it really well.

In Google they claim that their machines with chips VCUs achieve between 7 and 33 times more performance in performance and cost compared to systems based on Intel Skylake, but it is also possible to install up to 20 VCUs on a server, which further increases the parallelism and the use of a single server.

Still at Intel they have competition: its new DG1 Xe-LP graphics based on the same Xe architecture that we are beginning to see in laptops are also very prepared for transcoding tasks, and Google’s bet may therefore have a serious rival. Be that as it may, it seems that developing your own chips pays off.

Via | Tom’s Hardware