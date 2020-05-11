Although the cameras of mobile phones have evolved exponentially from a few years ago to today -a clear example is the quality of the Huawei P40, which have been awarded as the best camera on the market-, just as important is to use good software for photo editing.

Today there are excellent options for this. Some free ones like Google’s Snapseed, perfect for making small touch-ups and others for a fee, aimed at all those users who want to take photography seriously. Adobe Lightroom is possibly one of the best options, not only for its multitude of tools, but for how well it works on an Android phone.

Why use Lightroom to edit photos on mobile

First we have to say that although Adobe Lightroom for mobile requires a subscription of 4.99 euros per month to unlock all its functions (there are more plans if we want to use more apps like Photoshop or more space) we can use its free version, which it’s not bad at all. Now if we are going to edit photography continuously it is really worth it. Not only for the possibility of using selective adjustments or the correction brush, but also for being able to use Adobe’s own cloud.

And this is one of the main advantages of Lightroom, its cloud. Thanks to it we can start a job on the Android phone and continue it on the computer or tablet immediately. It is possible to use other clouds like Dropbox or Google Drive, but nothing comparable to the synchronization between different devices thanks to the “premium” version of Adobe.

On the other hand, paying for Lightroom gives us RAW support, something that for photography fans is something essential. A RAW file is a digital file format that contains all of the image data, as captured by the sensor. Although a non-expert user will never make use of RAW files, in the case of looking for a more professional edition it is really necessary.

Also and in case you had doubts, Adobe Lightroom for Android not only has a really well-made interface, but also its performance is excellent. Contrary to what one might think, Adobe has done an excellent job with its mobile app and editing photos on a phone is really simple and intuitive, all very well adapted to touch controls.

Interest you | This is how we make our photographs on Andro4all

Of course, editing on a computer with a larger screen is at another level and is the most advisable to use for more professional editions, but honestly Lightroom for mobile is an app that surprises with how well it works and how well designed it is.

Of course Lightroom is not perfect. It is still a monthly payment tool, we can only hire 20 GB or 1 TB of storage for your cloud and the computer or Photoshop version itself is still a much more complete option. However, if you are regular users of Lightroom give your mobile version a chance, We assure you that you will not be disappointed.

Follow Andro4all