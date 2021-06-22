Why Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Broke Up Again

In case you missed yesterday’s !!! news, multiple outlets reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have once again parted ways. So, what went wrong? A source tells E! News that Khloé broke up with Tristan “very recently” over ongoing trust issues.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloé told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the source said. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

The insider added that “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together.”

A source also confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight, saying Tristan was acting “very single” at a recent birthday party. “Khloé and Tristan broke up recently. Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening,” the source said. “The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend. Tristan and Khloé will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way.”

A second source said they ended the relationship “a few weeks ago” and that “Khloé gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off. The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloé just wants True to have a good relationship with her father. “

Bummer that it didn’t work out for these two, but happy to hear they’re staying on good terms!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

