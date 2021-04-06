Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson haven’t been vaccinated yet

This is how time goes by Rita Wilson during her quarantine 0:53

(CNN) – In March 2020, Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks were two of the first of the celebrity group to announce that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Wilson recently shared that she and her husband of more than 30 years have not yet received the vaccine.

Speaking to “Today”, the actress and singer explained why they have not yet been vaccinated.

“How about hearing this for the first time in your life: ‘You’re not old enough,'” she said. “It’s like, ‘Okay, I take it!'”

“But now we are queuing because there are already many people vaccinated and they are opening to the next level,” he added.

LOOK: What you must do to ensure that you receive the vaccine against covid-19 correctly

The couple was diagnosed while in Australia. Hanks was making a film about Elvis Presley, directed by Baz Luhrmann, in which he plays the singer’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Wilson was touring for his latest album, “Halfway to Home.”

They suffered mild symptoms and Hanks later said they planned to donate their blood to help others, as it contained antibodies.

READ: How safe is the covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women and their babies? Here’s what a Harvard study found

Wilson told “Today” that finding out that they were carriers of the antibodies “was extraordinary because you know you have some protection. That is why the vaccine also helps people.

“Witnessing how people hug each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there’s nothing like that,” he said. “It is a real gift.”