A few days ago it was published that a Spanish politician who had overcome the coronavirus had been re-admitted for presentingthrombi in the leg and lungs. And it is a fairly frequent sequel among patients who have been bedridden for a long time, and who have overcome a serious condition of COVID-19.

Pablo Demelo Rodríguez, specialist in Internal Medicine of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón (Madrid), explains that therisk of thrombosisafter having the novel SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus infection ishigher in patients who have been hospitalized for many days, especially in those who have been admitted to intensive care units. He also says that older patients and those with other diseases, as well as those with a history of thrombosis, are more at risk.

“In COVID-19 infectionwe don’t know exactly how long that risk of thrombosis remains. But we know from other infectious diseases that patients who have been admitted have an increased risk of thrombosis during admission, and this risk decreases progressively in the following 2 months, until it normalizes, “clarifies Dr. Demelo.

It is for this reason that the majority of patients admitted with COVID-19 receive theparin (anticoagulant) treatment in hospital, in order to prevent the formation of thrombi. “Once at home, it is important that they walk daily whenever possible. Moving and contracting the leg muscles is the best way to prevent thrombosis,” advises the expert in Internal Medicine.

The risk

In this sense, the president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology, Dr. Ángel Cequier, warns that athrombus or blood clot, depends on where it forms, can cause major disorderssuch as heart attacks, strokes, and pulmonary embolism. “When you plug a main artery or vein, everything you supply is left without circulation and then becomes necrotic, it dies,” he says.

It can be suspected, according to the specialist in Internal Medicine of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón, from these two manifestations of venous thromboembolic disease (VTE): With the formation ofthrombi in the veins of the legs(what we call deep vein thrombosis) or with the migration of these thrombi from the legs to the lung (what we call pulmonary embolism). A patient may have only deep vein thrombosis, only pulmonary embolism, or both at the same time, he adds.

“The symptoms of deep vein thrombosis are generally easy to identify:The patient suffers pain and swelling of one of the legs, which sometimes also becomes red and hot.The normal thing is that it affects only one leg and the other is normal, which allows it to be identified more easily. This swelling of the leg can be in the area of ​​the calf-ankle, but it can also swell the entire leg, “he stresses.

Thepulmonary embolism symptoms are different,as Dr. Demelo warns, the most frequent thing is that the patient suddenly experiences difficulty breathing, sometimes accompanied by chest pain. “Other symptoms may appear, such as sudden loss of consciousness or a rapid pulse. A patient should see a doctor if they suddenly have a swollen and painful leg. They should also go if they experience shortness of breath, chest pain or sudden loss of consciousness”, Add.

Specifically, in the COVID-19 scenario,80% of thrombi occur in the venous system and are usually generated in the lower extremities, or already in the lung, in the pulmonary artery or in its branches, specifies the president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology.

This happens because the virusproduces an inflammatory state in its most serious phasesAccording to the cardiologist, they activate coagulation mechanisms that favor the formation of thrombi. “In the most acute phase, where pneumonia is complicated, an inflammatory response of the organism takes place in response to that infection, and by which injuries can occur in the walls of the veins and arteries. If we add to this theprolonged patient bedtimeThere is that potential risk of clots forming. It is also associated with the advanced age of the patient, as well as comorbidities that also favor this imbalance in the body and the formation of clots, “he adds.

The expert of the Gregorio Marañón adds here that the risk of suffering a thrombosis during a hospital admissiondecreases progressively over the next 2 monthsAnd, for all this, he argues that it is important that patients with COVID (and the general population) maintain an active life, walking and moving their legs whenever possible.

Anticoagulants

Finally, the president of the Spanish Society of Cardiology insists that not all people who have passed COVID will be at risk of thrombus formation. “These complications that arise after infection thatdo not appear in all patients, yes in the most complex ones, and for that reason we already anticoagulate those most at risk at the time of admission. We know why they occur and a treatment is being offered that empirically suggests that we are going in the right direction, “says Dr. Cequier.

In fact, a study led by the director of the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Madrid and the Monte Sinai Cardiovascular Institute in New York (United States), the Spanish researcher Valentín Fuster, has recently been published, which shows thatanticoagulants may improve survival of COVID-19 patients, by preventing the possible fatal events mentioned above and related to severe coronavirus cases.

“It is importantemphasize that thrombosis after hospital admission is not unknown.It has been known for many years. It so happens that in a very short time we have had thousands of patients with COVID admitted, and that added to the fact that people have hardly left home in weeks, it favors that we are seeing some cases of thrombosis now, but nothing alarming “, adds Dr. Demelo.

As he highlights, the key is to prevent coronavirus infection with hand washing, social distance, and the use of the mask when indicated. “And if we are unlucky enough to have a COVID infection, then we should try to prevent thrombosis: walking and moving the legs is the most effective method, and it is also cheap,” says the specialist in Internal Medicine at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital in Madrid. .

