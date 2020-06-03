Dozens of smartphone users running the Android operating system are reporting on social media that using a photo as wallpaper is causing a bug in their devices.

Photo that locks Android phones

Photo: BBC News Brasil

The photograph is of a lake with clouds, sunset in the background and trees in the foreground.

Among the affected handset brands are Samsung and Google.

The bug causes cell phone screens to turn on and off continuously. In some cases, the phone must be returned to the manufacturer for the problem to be fixed.

The BBC does not recommend that users test their devices with the photo.

Samsung said it will launch a new upgrade of its device on June 11 to address the problem. The BBC contacted Google, but has not received a response yet.

A tweet with the problem was retweeted and received dozens of likes. Several people commented there that they had the same problem.

“Alert: Never put this photo as wallpaper, especially Samsung smartphone users! It will stop your phone from working! Don’t try! If someone sends you this photo, please ignore it”, posted the user @universeice, with the lake photo.

WARNING ！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don’t try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL – Ice universe (@UniverseIce)

May 31, 2020

Technology journalist Bogdan Petrovan of the Android Authority website said the bug did not affect his Huawei 20 Pro device, but said it stopped his Google Pixel 2 from working.

“After putting the image in question as wallpaper, the phone immediately stopped working. He tried to restart, but the screen kept turning on and off constantly, making it impossible to get past the security screen,” he said.

Not even an attempt to restart the device in safe mode was enough to solve the problem.

No apparent reason

The problem appears to be affecting devices using version 10, which is the latest Android operating system. Version 11 was due to be released this week, but the release was canceled due to a wave of protests in the United States.

No official reason for the cause of the bug was disclosed by the Android developers.

Two experts from the security company Pen Test analyzed the bug at the BBC’s request.

“As digital photos have improved in quality, phones have started to check the ‘color space’ of each image to be able to display it properly,” said experts Ken Munro and Dave Lodge.

“This is how a phone finds out how to display each shade of green, for example. There are different ways to define the color space. It is possible to create images that have color information that is superior to the ability of some devices to handle that information.”

“What happened here is that the way some phones are handling these cases is wrong. The phone stops working because it doesn’t know how to handle it properly, and the software developers probably didn’t think it would happen.”

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.