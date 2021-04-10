Why This OlympusDAO Product Could Be Among DeFi’s Most Profitable

Compartir

Taking the market by surprise, OlympusDAO’s native OHM is up 95.8% this week alone and 31.1% in the last two weeks. At the time of writing, OHM is trading at $ 812.76 with 7.3% profit on the 24-hour chart.

With a market capitalization of just $ 68 million, OlympusDAO might have gone unnoticed by many investors. However, it has a mechanism called Bonds that promises to be one of the most important and lucrative in the DeFi sector.

According to research firm Messari, this protocol attempts to create a stablecoin that backs each OHM with DAI and OHM-DAI. The objective is to maintain a “fundamental control of inflation” and a currency with a pure purchasing power.

Unlike Tether and other stablecoins, OHM is not tied to any other asset. Its stability is achieved through the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) when it alters variables to obtain greater profitability for stakers.

This is done through the sales contract connected to the protocol treasury and a liquidity pool (OMH-DAI) on the decentralized exchange Sushiswap, as shown below. Messari explains:

When OHM trades above 1 DAI, the protocol mints and sells new OHMs. When OHM trades below 1 DAI, the protocol buys and burns OHMs. In each case, the protocol generates benefits. Olympus DAO distributes these profits 90% to those interested in OHM pro rata and 10% to a DAO.

Source: Messari

How OlympusDAO Bonds Work

The bonds are a liquidity treasury component with which users can exchange participating liquidity provider tokens to obtain OHM directly with the protocol, as explained by an OlympusDAO developer.

Once the deal is complete, there is a 5-day rights acquisition schedule. During this time, the user can redeem the tokens, but has incentives to obtain them at a discount. The latter is determined by the amount of bonuses in the protocol, more bonuses equal a lower discount.

Through this mechanism, as the developer said, OlympusDAO slows its own growth, to become “more stable”.

The liquidity of a bond is locked in the treasury and is used to support new $ OHM. That liquidity now belongs to the market and, by extension, token holders. The more liquidity the protocol accumulates, the more secure the holders will feel.

Users are basically contributing to OlympusDAO by adding liquidity. In return, the user gets a reward in OHM at a much cheaper price for a specific period. That way, both the user and the protocol can benefit.

We are already seeing this happen. Since the release of the bonds a week ago, the protocol has accumulated 26% of the group (~ $ 1.7 million liquidity) pic.twitter.com/kGoPQYGDyq – ZΞUS Ω (3, 3) (@ohmzeus) April 8, 2021

OlympusDAO offers LP a variety of strategies around OHM that they can leverage for a higher profit than on the spot market. The developer claims:

All of this serves to create a long-term sustainable start-up mechanism for the protocol, with the participants as the primary beneficiaries. A good system shouldn’t offer a single chance to “get it”; it should offer them in perpetuity with diminishing returns. This is how wealth is produced; slowly, through compounding earnings.

Ethereum is trading at $ 2,096.58 with a 1.2% gain on the 24-hour chart, after falling from its ATH to $ 2,198.

ETH with small gains on the 24 hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview