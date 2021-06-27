Why this Huawei laptop of only € 499 can put MacBooks in trouble | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you need a laptop that weighs little and offers good performance, there is life beyond Apple MacBooks. For example, among Huawei’s MateBook there are very inexpensive and more than competitive models.

When it comes to buying a laptop, especially for work or for students, MacBooks are a benchmark for their design, for their low weight and also for the fluidity of macOS, although their price is obviously very high.

If you have a somewhat short budget, there are models that are also very worthwhile. It is the case of Huawei Matebook D 15, with a larger screen, a very low weight (1.5 kg) and Windows 10 as the operating system. Right now, in addition, it is reduced to 499 euros with Intel Core i3 as a processor.

The fluency of Windows with this processor and with SSD is usually excellent, hence this Huawei laptop is a good cheap alternative to MacBooks. These are some of the reasons why this can be said.

Costs less than half as much as a MacBook

Right now the cheapest MacBook is the 2020 Air model, but its price far exceeds 900 euros. The 499 euros that the MateBook D 15 costs in the Huawei store is less than half.

With fingerprint reader

Biometric recognition is significantly more secure and faster than keys, and this laptop has it. It has a fingerprint reader to quickly login to Windows 10.

87% screen

The screen of computers such as MacBooks is usually 13.3 inches. In this case we are talking about a size of 15.6 “that is also used much more, since the panel occupies up to 87% of the front.

You will not have to cover the camera

The Matebook D 15 goes a step further in privacy, and that is that it has a retractable camera. When you’re not using it, it will automatically hide under the chassis. So you won’t have to cover it.

Some features that fit with Windows

Windows 10 has improved a lot in fluidity and stability in recent years. Also, with the new Intel Core and SSD, even more. This Matebook D15 has both, so the OS goes like a shot.

