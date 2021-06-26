Why this electric scooter that is reduced to € 299 is better than Xiaomi | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Spanish brand Cecotec sells practically everything, from kitchen robots to electric scooters, always betting on a very low price. Its Bongo Series A is capable of standing up to the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter. We tell you why.

Electric scooters have multiplied their presence in recent years in all Spanish cities, with an overwhelming majority of Xiaomi models, although of course they are not lacking in competition.

One of the alternatives to the Xiaomi electric scooter is Spanish, of the Valencian brand Cecotec, which also has some quite cheap models for sale, case of the Bongo Serie A that right now is reduced to only 299 euros in its online store.

It has free shipping and an autonomy and power similar to those of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, which is somewhat more expensive, although in other respects it exceeds it. We tell you in which ones.

The Cecotec electric scooter has a 350 W motor and a battery that allows it to reach a range of up to 25 kilometers to be able to move around your city with total freedom and it only weighs 13.5 kg.

Removable battery

Scooters usually have a battery of about 25 km. The Bongo Serie A has it, but in its case it offers the option of buying an extra battery to exchange them to double its autonomy.

Only 4-5 hours of charge

The charge of this scooter is relatively fast, much more than those of some models of other brands, such as Xiaomi, which can be left in 6-7 hours.

700W peak power

If you live in a city with a lot of unevenness, the 700W of maximum power of this Cecotec Bongo Serie A will come in handy to go up hills without many problems.

Very affordable price

Although it normally costs 329 euros, which is now reduced to 299 euros makes it one of the best options in value for money if you want to buy a cheap electric scooter.

