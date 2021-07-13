Why this Chromebook laptop for only € 279 is a perfect purchase if you are a student | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Chromebooks are undoubtedly an affordable alternative to Windows laptops, especially if with Google applications you have more than enough to work and study. One of these models is heavily discounted on Amazon.

Google has been putting all the meat on the spit for a year, precisely at the most opportune moment: several of the Chromebooks have arrived in Europe just when the pandemic has triggered the demand for laptops, and they have taken advantage of that.

Although there are many models for sale in different price segments, there is one that stands out today especially, and that is ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400 that Amazon has on offer for only 279 euros.

Here are some of the reasons why, especially if you are a student, this model would be a practically perfect purchase.

This computer uses Chrome OS as the operating system. It is very thin and light, weighing just 1.43 kg and is ideal for students due to its safety and versatility.

There are no Windows alternatives for less money

For the 279 euros it costs at the moment, it is simply impossible to find something better on the market, especially if you are looking for a model with Windows 10.

Its weight makes it perfect for transporting

It only weighs 1.43 kg, so if you want it to take it to and from college or work, it is a good option.

Chrome OS is much more secure than Windows, especially if you only download applications from Google Play

This OS is very similar to Android. You can install applications from Google Play safely, although you can also do it through APK.

Seamless integration with Google services, including Gmail and password manager

You will be able to access all the apps of this company with your Google account. In addition, you will also have access to the keys saved on Android.

Full HD screen, and not exactly small: 15.6 inches

The cheapest laptops usually have 13 “screens, but this is not the case with this ASUS Chromebook.

Modest power, but more than enough to keep you fluent in Chrome OS

Although your Intel Celeron N3350 is an entry-level processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM. These are two details that guarantee fluidity in an undemanding OS like Chrome OS.

