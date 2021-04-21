Why this cheese is considered the “most dangerous in the world”



If when the cheese is opened, the larvae are dead, it means that it is bad.

It is one of the most traditional cheeses in Italy. It is produced with sheep’s milk on the island of Sardinia. There, the shepherds elaborate the almost marzu, a cheese full of worms that, in 2009, was declared the most dangerous in the world by the Guinness World Record. In fact, its sale is prohibited throughout the European Union because its consumption can produce side effects.

Larvae known as “cheese flies” are used to make it. called Piophila casei, which lay their eggs in the cracks that form on the outside of the Sardinian cheeses that are produced on the island.

When the worms hatch, they work their way through the pasta, digesting the proteins in the process and turning the product into a smooth creamy cheese. Tasting it is a matter for the intrepid: when the cheese is cut, the live larvae inside it begin to wriggle. Some take them out and others put the spoon in without looking to taste the supposed delicacy. The worms must be alive, otherwise the product is considered spoiled.

The flavor is acidic and intense and it usually stays for hours on the palate. Many explain that its consumption is a risk to human health because the worms can create microperforations in the intestine, although so far no case of this type has been related to the consumption of casu marzu.

10 other Italian regions have their worm-infested cheese variant, but while products elsewhere are considered unique, casu marzu is intrinsically part of Sardinian food culture. The cheese has several different names, such as casu becciu, casu fattittu, hasu muhidu, formaggio marcio. Each subregion of the island has its own way of producing it using different types of milk.

Casu marzu is registered as a traditional Sardinian product and is therefore locally protected. Still, the Italian government has made it illegal since 1962 due to laws prohibiting the consumption of parasite-infected food. Those who sell the cheese can face hefty fines of up to 50,000 euros (about $ 60,000), but Sardinians laugh when asked about a ban on their beloved cheese.

