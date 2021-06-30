Why this 79 euro Huawei smartwatch is one of the best cheap sports watches | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best smartwatches of the moment is from Huawei, and it is not expensive at all. We tell you why this is one of the best smartwatches for sports that you can buy.

For several years now, we have been immersed in an authentic boom in amateur sports, also triggered since the beginning of the pandemic, at which time many people decided to exercise at home, in a park or anywhere else.

The good news is that buying a sports watch to measure your activity is also easier and cheaper than ever, with hundreds of models of all kinds, although now there is one that we would highly recommend: the Huawei Watch Fit, which we have been able to test for a long time. time and that it is reduced to 79 euros in your official store, and with free shipping from Spain.

Shipping is free, so there are many reasons to bet on this device right now. We tell you which are the main ones.

Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

It is practically half the price: it goes from costing € 129 to only € 79, and with free shipping from Spain

The original price of this Huawei watch is greatly reduced in the Huawei eStore, which has 50 euros of discounts on its original price.

Its battery is out of reach of almost all the competition, with about 10 days of autonomy in normal conditions

Although it depends a lot on use, the Huawei Watch Fit has a battery that lasts without problems between seven and ten days, much longer than usual in the sector.

Personal trainer with demonstration videos in color, a good way to perform guided exercises wherever you are

Thanks to Huawei’s software, you can watch hundreds of video exercises directly on your wrist, a good way to safely create original workouts.

Measures more than 90 sports activities, including some that are not usually part of the characteristics of these watches

The Watch Fit measures classic activities, such as cycling or running, but also other newer activities in a watch such as yoga.

Measure SpO2, a good way to know the status of your lungs in real time and detect problems

One of the most useful and interesting features of this watch is that it measures oxygen saturation in the blood in real time.

Highly customizable AMOLED screen with dozens of spheres for all tastes

You can create your own spheres or directly download one already configured from the Huawei Watch Face Store.

