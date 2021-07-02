Why this 199 euro portable air conditioner is one of the best you can buy | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The heat is hot and there is no need to suffer, especially if there are air conditioners at a bargain price in practically any store, especially on Amazon, which sells one for less than 200 euros.

There is a lot of summer ahead and a very hot start of June is followed by an entry in July in the heat of the heat wave, so you may be thinking of buying a portable air conditioner.

There are several things you should know before doing so, related to consumption, installation or its benefits in general, although we would say that right now there is a model that stands out in terms of value for money over the others: the Cecotec ForceClima 7050 that Amazon has in offer for 199 euros.

It is a cheap air conditioner, yes, but quite complete for the price it has. We tell you what are the keys that make it stand out.

This portable air conditioner can cool rooms up to 20 square meters. It has 1,800 frigories and is easy to install. It is also certified for its low consumption.

It was already cheap, but now it is much more than usual, just when a heat wave hits the entire Peninsula

Normally the price of this model far exceeds 200 euros. In addition, it is usually sold out, but now you can buy it for only 199 euros, a bargain.

Low consumption: it has class A energy certification, which without being the best, surpasses most low cost air conditioners

Now that the electricity bill is skyrocketing, it is important to have low-consumption appliances, and this one from Cecotec is, with energy certification A.

High air flow that makes the temperature drop quickly in rooms and rooms of up to 20 m2

As you can read in the opinions of all users, this portable air conditioner cools very well and very quickly, although it is not the quietest of all.

It can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, perfect so that your house is at the correct temperature when you arrive

Although it does not have WiFi, you can program its on and off directly from the remote control 24 hours in advance.

It has wheels to move it easily and two handles that facilitate its transport from one room to another

One of the advantages of having a portable air unit is that you can move it from one room to another, thanks to its wheels, for example.

It comes with an air outlet tube that is easy for anyone to install, without the need for tools

It is advisable to install your ventilation tube, attachable to windows in a simple way and without the need of a technician.

