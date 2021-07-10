Why This 16GB RAM GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop Is Perfect For Almost Any User | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There is little stock of graphics cards and desktop computers, although there are still high-end gaming laptops at competitive prices. One of them, the ASUS TUF 15, is also on sale on Amazon.

Good news for all those who are looking for a gaming laptop, and that is that there are still some computers of this type at a more than affordable price, something that allows you to squeeze, for example, the possibilities of Game Pass or the many digital game stores that have promoted back to PC as an alternative platform to consoles.

Specific, there is a gaming laptop on offer that is currently one of the best options on the market, at least as long as Amazon sells it for only 699 euros, about 200 euros below its original price.

We tell you why this ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042 It is a very good option if you are looking for a laptop to play.

Full HD screen at 144 Hz

The refresh rate of a screen matters and it shows, and in this case it is 15.6 inches at 144 Hz, so the experience promises to be fluid to the maximum.

10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: Power and Efficiency to Extend Your Battery

In addition to 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1650, this laptop equips one of the latest i5, which also allows the battery to stretch up to 12.5 hours.

Short-throw, RGB-backlit keyboard designed for gaming

The keyboard is customizable with RGB light, also with a short travel and a fairly good tactile feel, as in other ASUS laptops.

WiFi 6: connectivity at the highest level for many years

The WiFi 6 has come to stay for at least a decade, so this laptop makes a significant qualitative leap in this regard.

Quite thinner than usual gaming laptops

Gaming laptops are usually thick and heavy. This one from ASUS is considerably lighter and thinner than usual, and that’s a plus.

Without Windows, but with easy installation

One major downside is that it does not have a pre-installed operating system. That said, it’s easy to install Windows 10 with this tutorial.

