Why think of a smart building? Check this information

The smart buildings have proliferated in recent years, mostly due to technological advances and its wide adoption around the world. A smart building It involves more control over the environment, but also over the operations within the property. The benefits of a more controlled environment are numerous, from iIdentify spaces that can be a security risk, to cut thousands of pesos in electricity bills using energy more strategically

One of the most powerful reasons to think about a smart building is security. And it is that through unified networks and communications, vehicular and pedestrian access can be controlled, but also weather and outdoor conditions can be monitored to be prevented against natural disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

Thanks to technology, solutions can now go further. Through internet connected devices, smart buildings can detect and alert about elements such as smoke or activate fire prevention protocols, avoiding million-dollar losses in industries such as storage or logistics.

But you don’t have to build a building from scratch to be smart. Building Management Systems (BMS) are computerized building management systems that control and automate various electrical, mechanical or technological elements in buildings, allowing centralized control and supervision, and practically any property can be updated with one. of these systems.

One of the clearest examples of automation is the control of HVAC or air conditioning, nowadays it is very important to carry out the controls of air changes and review of the air filters of HVAC equipment even more in closed places due to the issue. In a pandemic, diseases that are in the environment can last for quite a long time and even more if an adequate injection and extraction control of air is not carried out.

All of these benefits are available to the real estate industry and any business that operates within a building.

