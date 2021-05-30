why they are more complementary than enemies for the investor

Related news

The investment in physical gold and bitcoins it may seem exclusive. Several experts have presented them as two products facing each other when composing an investment portfolio. However, from Degussa, the reference company in Europe in the trade of physical investment gold and other precious metals, stresses that in reality these are complementary options.

This complementarity arises from the notable differences between each of these products. The director of Degussa in Spain, Tomás Epeldegui, points out that “the solidity of gold compensates for the volatility of cryptocurrencies.” Contrasting characteristics that have been more than evident in recent times.

The expert lists up to four shared common characteristics for both products and four other differences that make the inclusion of both products in your portfolio perfectly compatible.

• Diversification: The common denominator of those who invest in physical gold and in bitcoin is diversification. It is complying with the basic premise of not putting all your eggs in the same basket when composing a portfolio.

• Alternative products: In both cases, the inclusion of bitcoin and physical gold pursues the search for alternative investments to traditional assets, such as stocks, bonds or real estate.

• Shortage: Both cryptocurrency and metal are scarce. It is estimated that there are about 190,000 tons of gold circulating around the world, according to data from the World Gold Council. In addition, the US Geology Institute estimates that only about 50,000 tons remain to be extracted from the earth. For its part, the issuance of bitcoin is limited from birth to 21 million units.

• Shelter in pandemic: The irruption of the Covid-19 pandemic boosted both the safe haven value of physical gold and the increase in demand for bitcoins. In August 2020, metal set the highest prices in its history, while bitcoin has marked its highest price in April of this year.

Different and complementary

Regarding the differences, the Degussa manager points to characteristics such as its liquidity, stability and revaluation. It is in these points that a good part of the complementarity of both products underlies.

• Liquidity: Physical gold is valued “in all parts of the world”, so it is easily convertible in any currency and it can even be a means of payment, says Epeldegui. In addition, the daily volume traded is higher than that of any European stock exchange. Meanwhile, the concentration of bitcoin holders facilitates abrupt price movements and its conversion into legal tender requires going through one or more intermediaries and the Comission’s payment.

• Volatility: Physical gold “has been shown to have low risk over time and to be an insurance for moments in which an unforeseen event arises,” according to the expert. A feature that helps reduce the volatility of the portfolio as a whole. In the opposite sense, the volatility of bitcoin is one of its most significant characteristics.

• Tranquility: The fact that gold is a physical good offers the peace of mind of having it controlled, in your pocket, so to speak. Meanwhile, bitcoin is fully digital. “Whoever invests in it must be prepared to face great increases, but also enormous decreases in a matter of hours,” they warn from Degussa.

• Revaluation: In addition to helping to maintain purchasing power, physical gold appreciates around 5% -10% annually on a consistent basis, according to various studies. The profitability offered by cryptocurrencies may be higher depending on the entry point, but in exchange for taking a much higher risk.