why they are afraid and how to protect them

Insulate the house as much as you can

You will need to leave the lights on at all times, as this will calm your pet and make him feel more secure. Likewise, it is important that you insulate the house as much as you can, closing the blinds, curtains and door of the room. Also, if your dog is in a cage (because it is used to using it) you should cover it with a thick blanket to attenuate loud noises.

Likewise, you can play classical or relaxing music to try to reassure you. Another option is to leave the television or radio on, as these are common sounds that could calm you.