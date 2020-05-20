New York.- The auction of used shoes broke records. All because they were “Nike Air Jordan 1S” used and signed by professional basketball legend Michael Jordan and sold by auction house Sotheby’s for $ 560,000.

The NBA legend wore the pair in 1985, in Chicago Bull’s iconic white, black and red, during his rookie season in Chicago and was purchased by a private collector.

Ten bidders (ages 19 to 50+ years old) on four continents competed for the coveted sneakers in an online auction that lasted 10 days, Sotheby’s said in a press release.

A bidding war in the last 20 minutes raised the price more than $ 300,000, the auction house said, meaning the sale price far exceeded the estimate of $ 150,000.

Sotheby’s indicated before the auction that this pair of sneakers made exclusively for the Chicago Bulls star was among the most valuable in all history after the record set in 2019 by the ‘Nike Moon Shoe’ ($ 437,000), beating a mark previously achieved in 2017 by other Jordan sneakers, a Converse ($ 190,000).

The ‘Nike Air Jordan 1S’, with their characteristic red and white colors and the brand symbol in black, set a precedent in terms of personalized shoes for basketball players, since later the well-known sportswear firm created editions on behalf Kobe Bryant, LeBron James or Scottie Pipen.

Jordan wore those sneakers early in his career, until October 29, 1985, when he broke a foot and had to take 64 games off while recovering, after which he donned modified versions of the ‘Air Jordan 1’ on his return to competition.

According to Sotheby’s, the article has special details such as red laces, signs of continued use, a code that reveals the year and month it was produced, and the “player sample” sign, which shows that It was manufactured for Jordan.

The item belonged to the collection of Jordan Geller, founder of the world’s first museum dedicated to sneakers, Shoezeum, and was put up for auction to coincide with the 35th anniversary of its creation and the recent broadcast of the documentary “The Last Dance”, centered in the 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls and Jordan’s career.

In the Sotheb’s note, Geller noted that the ‘Nike Air Jordan 1S’ were the “most iconic and desired sneakers of all time” and said that “fans and collectors around the world go to the ShoeZeum to admire them, as they are the jewel in the crown of the museum. “

“Having this pair has really been a pleasure, and with the excitement surrounding Michael Jordan and” The Last Dance, “my wife and I decided it was time to let the sneakers find a new home,” he added.

.