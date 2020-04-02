Chicken with salmonella can make you sick. The same for lettuce with E. coli and a buffet with norovirus. So why are health authorities not warning the public about food contaminated with coronavirus?

AP –

The answer to why foods are not contaminated with coronavirus it has to do with the various routes that microorganisms take to make people sick.

Respiratory viruses like the new coronavirus they generally attach to cells in places like the lungs. Germs like norovirus and salmonella can survive gastric acids and then multiply after attaching to cells in the digestive system.

“Specializing in what type of tissues it is attached to is part of the germ’s strategy to cause disease,” say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC and other experts point out that the new virus is new and is under study. But they add that there is no evidence that the COVID-19 Sick people through the digestive system, although the virus has been detected in the feces of infected people.

The spread of germs also varies.

Respiratory viruses like influenza and the new coronavirus They are transmitted mostly by person-to-person contact and droplets of coughs, sneezes, and exhalations.

Germs that make people sick through food cause symptoms like diarrhea. In some cases, germs in the stool can capitalize on poor hygiene to get from a person’s hands to anything they touch.

This is why it is so important that workers in the foods stay home when sick with digestive problems: There is a high risk that the restaurant will make many people sick.

What concerns to foods Y COVID-19, experts say the biggest risk in supply markets is contact with other workers and customers, rather than something you eat. That’s why supply stores are limiting the number of people inside, asking shoppers to respect social distancing and using masking tape to mark how separate people must be.

The new virus can survive on some surfaces, so experts recommend that you touch as few surfaces as possible and avoid touching your face when you’re shopping. After unpacking the food At home, you should wash your hands.

It might be more difficult for the virus to survive in the food per se.

“It is a porous surface. The odds of something surviving or emerging from such a surface are slim,” said Alison Stout, an infectious disease and public health expert at Cornell University.

About him coronavirus Found in the feces of infected people, the CDC notes that it is not known if those germs can make someone sick. Stout said the presence of the virus in the stool is more likely a reflection of a systemic infection, not its ability to survive the digestive tract.