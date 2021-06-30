Why the Xiaomi alarm, of only 39 euros, is perfect to protect your home this vacation | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now that the holidays are coming, many are thinking about how to protect their home in their absence. Although professional alarms exist, their price is high. If you prefer something cheaper, Xiaomi sells a sensor kit.

More and more people decide to protect their home with an alarm, usually a subscription-type monthly payment. They are well known by all the main companies in the sector, such as Securitas or Prosegur, although there are alternatives that, without being exactly the same, are cheaper.

One of them, and we have been able to test it, is the Xiaomi sensor system, whose price is currently only 39 euros in Media Markt.

These sensors They trigger an audible alarm and a notification to the mobile when detecting movement and the opening of doors and windows. It’s one of the features that makes it worthwhile. We tell you more.

This sensor kit gives you control and a basic alarm system for your home with motion sensors and door and window opening sensors.

It is only a payment of 39 euros, without subscription and without hidden costs after purchase

The price of this sensor system is a one-time payment. Once you have it in your possession, you will only have to configure it and it will continue to work forever without additional payments.

Quite accurate sensors for both movement and doors and windows, with immediate alert

The pack includes two door and window sensors and another two for movement. All of them have excellent precision in detecting abnormalities.

You can buy additional sensors, and at a fairly cheap price if you are not in a hurry

You can add more to the four sensors that come in the pack. AliExpress is the store that sells them at the best price.

Compatibility with the ecosystem of products for the Xiaomi Smart Home

The application for the control of the sensors is Xiaomi Mi Home, in which there are other smart devices such as its WiFi bulbs or its air purifiers.

Configurable sound

You can use various alarm sounds in its hub, a central control element and light and sound emission. You can configure it in your app.

Compatible with surveillance cameras

If you have a Xiaomi surveillance camera, you can also connect it in the app to see immediately what is happening at home.

This sensor kit gives you control and a basic alarm system for your home with motion sensors and door and window opening sensors.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.