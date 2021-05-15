Why the work of veterinarians multiplied during the pandemic in the United States



With the pandemic, many people adopted pets from their homes and the demand for veterinary care increased.

Photo: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

The pandemic not only created more work for large online marketers, nor for video game or content platforms. It turns out that for veterinarians the work multiplied in the period of confinement caused by the coronavirus.

The reason, about 12.6 million U.S. households brought home a new pet last year, after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association’s Covid-19 Pulse Study.

In addition to mass adoption, fewer people abandoned their pets in 2020, which gave them the opportunity to spend more time with them at home and detect health problems in their animals that would have regularly gone unnoticed if the owners had the need to work. in the office.

For Claire Pickens, director of Thrive, a group of primary care veterinary centers with 110 clinics in the United States, during the pandemic people were powerless to be close to their loved ones, so the only thing they could control was taking care of their pet.

The Associated Press consulted different veterinarians to collect their experiences.

Dr. Diona Krahn’s veterinary clinic regularly welcomes three to four new puppies per week, but Faced with the boom in pet ownership in 2020, it received between five and seven new customers a day to its downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thrive reports having a 20% increase in the demand for veterinary services during the pandemic. Both centers indicated that as humans lived more with their pets, they were more aware of their needs and attended to them.

Veterinarians interviewed by the news agency noted that have had to extend their coverage hours, hire more staff, and turn down new patients because they can’t keep up. They even claim that burnout and fatigue have become such a problem that some centers have had to hire therapists to help their workers.

Veterinarians say that since before the pandemic they already had problems meeting demand, and that veterinary schools cannot train enough doctors and technicians to fill the gap that is deepening, given the trend that more people want companion animals.

The Banfield Pet Hospital, one of the largest veterinary centers in the country, had about half a million more pet visits in 2020 than in 2019. And its video call service more than doubled between March and the end of last year.

Verg, a veterinary hospital in Brooklyn, reported a 40% increase in ER visits since the start of the pandemic. “The demand continues to grow”, causing great exhaustion in professionals known for their compassion, explained its director, Brett Levitzke.

“Unfortunately, compassionate fatigue, anxiety and depression already plagued our profession, and the pandemic has certainly taken it to another level”Levitzke confirmed.

With information from The Associated Press

You may also like:

How much money do you have to have in the United States to be considered “rich”?

Single and millionaire: how Melinda Gates will use her fortune after her divorce from Bill Gates

In the event of a gasoline shortage, consumers use buckets, makeshift containers and even plastic bags to accumulate it.