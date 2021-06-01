Why the WHO will start naming new variants with Greek letters

Coronavirus (Photo: EFE)

The World Health Organization has proposed a new strategy to classify emerging potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus. The goal: “that no country can be stigmatized,” said the epidemiologist María Van Kerkhove on Monday.

In this way, the new strains will be named with letters of the Greek alphabet “easy and simple to remember”. The first to be assigned with the new system has been the variant notified in Kent, England, which will now be renamed Alpha, while the South African version will be called Beta, the Brazilian “from manaós”, Gamma, and the Indian, Delta .

According to the expert, the new names “will not replace the existing scientific names, but their objective is to help in public discussion.”

According to Van Kerkhove, this new nomenclature will avoid associating the variants of the virus with specific nations. “No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants,” tweeted the expert, who assured that “we need robust surveillance of variants” worldwide.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.