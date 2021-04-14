Why the video of the fisherman and the stingray is something negative

The video of a person feeding a ray has gone viral due to the animal’s behavior.

What a pretty picture, right? A fisherman sharing his catch, which has been achieved with effort, with a free stingray approaching his feet. And it is true that the story sounds beautiful … but it is still not as beautiful as it seems.

In the responses to the tweet, there are already many people who comment on it. What feeding the stingrays is not the best idea. Some users argue that doing it so close to stairs can put animals at risk. But many others go to something more general.

And that more general is something that must be taken into account. Feeding wildlife is a beautiful act, we are not going to deny that. But it has its negative part, and that is that it modifies the habits and customs of the animals to which it feeds. And even more so if it is done in such a clear, so transparent, so obvious way.

A simple detail: the rays approach the fisherman without any qualms. Something that we can really imagine does not happen naturally. The animal has learned that there is food there, and that if it approaches it can get food without having to fight for it.

This is the behavior change we were talking about. The animal gets used to the fact that, in a certain place, and without effort, food can be found. And it doesn’t look like it’s an animal; surely more than one will come to be fed.

We can think that this way stingrays change their behavior, being lazier when hunting. The problem is that this can have consequences at the ecosystem level. Perhaps not tremendously severe – perhaps important, we cannot assure it one way or the other – but a consequence, for sure.

Stingrays play a very clear role in their ecosystems. They are predators. And it may seem cruel to us, but nature works in a very clear way: predators hunt and kill their prey, and prey try to escape. The less skilled, slower or more clueless prey are those that usually die first.

Upsetting this balance is never good. Ecosystems take a long time to assemble and reach a state of equilibrium – unstable equilibrium, actually – but the reverse path usually doesn’t take long. AlreadyAlthough ecosystems usually return to a state of equilibrium by themselves, disturbances can sometimes affect this equilibrium in a definitive way.

Y although the disturbance may seem small to us, we never know the effect it may have. Ecosystems are dynamic systems, and therefore are subject to dynamics of chaos. The so-called “butterfly effect”, which in technical terms is called “sensitive dependence on initial conditions”, refers to this: a small disturbance can have a huge effect if the system amplifies it.

So the act, surely well-intentioned and spontaneous, of sharing the catch with the fauna, may have an unwanted effect that should not be neglected.

