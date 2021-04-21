Why the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Derek Chauvin on the street of Minneapolis was the star witness of the trial



A mural in Berlin, Germany calls for justice after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Photo: Adam Berry / Getty Images

Beyond any oral testimony, the images videotaped by witnesses of the arrest that culminated in the death of the African American George Floyd in Minneapolis they became the “star witnesses” in the trial against the former police officer Derek Chauvin.

In particular, the approximately nine minutes of anguish and suffocation that witnesses recorded on May 25, outside Cup Foods, while Floyd, 46, clamored for his life, penetrated more public opinion than any testimony in the room.

In the video that has been publicly discussed since the date of the murder, Chauvin, convicted on Tuesday of the three criminal charges that were presented to him, is seen while pressing Floyd’s neck with his knee at the side of a police patrol. Floyd remains subdued face down.

Chauvin consequently ignores Floyd’s screams asking him to release him because he can’t breathe, while witnesses claim that Floyd isn’t even resisting.

“Look at him”, “he is not responding right now”, and “check his pulse”, are some of the calls of the witnesses who fear for the life of the African American.

The suspect of paying for a box of cigarettes with a false bill said on at least 20 occasions that he could not breathe.

The ABC News lawyer and legal analyst, Sunny Hostin, was one of the first to classify the tragic video as the star witness of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“The video here is the strongest piece of evidence that I have ever seen in a case against a police officer,” Hostin said while discussing the outcome of the trial on “World News Tonight” with David Muir.

After 4 p.m., the jury in the case against Chauvin, 45, found him guilty on each of the three charges that were brought against him, second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree murder. The first, the most serious of the charges, carries a sentence of 40 years in prison.

Hours before the guilty verdict, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell urged jurors in their closing arguments to believe what they saw, referring to the violent video that sparked protests in and outside Minnesota, and to use common sense.

“You can believe his eyes, ladies and gentlemen. It was what you thought it was. It was what you saw. It was a homicide, ”Blackwell said.

The young woman who shot the original video Darnella Frazier, 18, previously told the same prosecutor, during his courtroom testimony, that when he saw Floyd, he also saw his black relatives and friends.

“That could have been one of them,” he declared in court.

“When I saw George Floyd, I saw my father, I saw my brothers, I saw my cousins, my uncles,” added the witness who recorded the forceful images.

According to the account of the young woman, who at the time of the event was 17 years old, she spent nights apologizing to Floyd for not having done more to try to save her life.

But then she internalized that it was not what she could have done, but what Chauvin should have done.

