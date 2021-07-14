Why the second season of ‘Loki’ will be a reality on Disney Plus

The episode “For All Time. Always ”(1×06) by Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), the Marvel Cinematic Universe series about Thor’s mischievous little fake brother played by Tom Hiddleston, has arrived on the Disney Plus platform.

And with it, the answer to the dark mystery of his plot about space-time travel: where did the Temporal Variation Authority come from, that is, who had created it and what are the reasons for its existence.

We do not know if in the future they will show us this interesting story with flashbacks or if we will settle for the small recreation of this chapter; but there is no doubt that there will be no lack of adequate opportunity for them to consider it. Not in some other feature film or television fiction of these superhero adventures, but in the second season of Loki herself, who already it is a fact to the delight of fans of the marvelita franchise.

The second season of ‘Loki’ is assured

Disney Plus

The reasons that led the executive producer Kevin Feige, the main architect of all these adaptations of the Marvel comics, and the screenwriter Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) to make this decision cannot be linked to the great success of Loki. His first episode, “Glorious Purpose”, rose as Best Disney Plus Series Premiere to Date, but the six that make up the first season had already been concluded prior to this. Therefore, beyond assuming an enthusiastic response from the public, they had already planned a second when writing the script sextet.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

But it is not the only thing because, Although they have stolen an expected post-credit scene from us, they have replaced it with the announcement of the following season. In it a stamp is stamped on the vital file of Loki Laufeyson of the AVT in which we can read: “Loki will return in season 2”. So now they really can’t be unsaid.

Also in Ezanime.net