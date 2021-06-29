Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that is on sale for € 266 is a great alternative to the iPad | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The iPad is a clear reference in the tablet sector, although it has stiff competition in some Samsung models that are also cheaper. We tell you why the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great alternative.

If you want to buy a new tablet, there are several that undoubtedly have the best value for money, and one of them is from Samsung, a model that is also on sale at a great price on Amazon.

It costs only 266 euros and is the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, whose features make Android fluidity guaranteed for years.

The performance is excellent when it comes to playing games and watching videos, as we have seen in its in-depth analysis. We tell you why it should be one of the ones on your shopping list.

This 10.1 “screen tablet from Samsung is perfect for studying and working, a worthy rival to the iPad, and comes with the free S-Pen.

Comes with a free stylus, the official Samsung S-Pen that is used for drawing and has an excellent touch response

Usually tablets do not include the official stylus as a gift, but this one does. It comes with the Samsung S-Pen, which makes it possible to draw on your screen as if you were drawing on paper.

Exynos 9611, a processor that can with practically all Android applications, including games like Call of Duty: Mobile

Normally the cheaper models tend to have power problems. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does not suffer from these problems, and it is that it equips a mid-range chip that is even useful for gaming.

12 hours of screen with 15W charger included in the pack, something that other brands sell separately

The battery life is quite extensive, so even with a Bluetooth keyboard you can use it as if it were a laptop for more than a work or school day.

Large 10.4-inch Full HD screen that makes it ideal for watching series and movies

Despite the advances in applications of all kinds to work and also in the games catalog, tablets are still mainly for viewing multimedia content, and in that aspect this Samsung tablet complies and very well.

Compact and lightweight design

The quality of the materials used by Samsung makes it a robust but not heavy tablet, perfect to carry and bring it on your trips or trips to work and to class.

Compatible with any Bluetooth keyboard

Although the keyboard cover does have to be compatible with its magnetic dock (although it may be unofficial), you can connect any Bluetooth keyboard to this tablet.

