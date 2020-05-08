4 tips for effective social distancing 1:50

. – More than six weeks have passed since New York closed its schools and businesses, and confinement orders began to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, this Wednesday there were still more than 600 new coronavirus hospitalizations, in addition to 232 deaths. Totals are down, yes, but Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed frustration at the slow speed of the descent.

“We are seeing it gradually decrease. We would like to have a more pronounced and faster reduction, but this is where we are, “he said. “It’s a painfully slow decline, but it’s better than the numbers going in the opposite direction,” he added.

And New York is not alone in this situation. Across the country, states that established closings have seen plateaus or slower-than-expected decreases in the number of coronavirus cases. Social distancing has helped curb the virus, but it has not completely stopped its spread.

This slow decline is especially noticeable compared to other countries. In China, New Zealand and Spain, measures of social distancing and closings dramatically decreased covid-19 cases faster, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This contrast shows the weaknesses of American-style social distancing, which has been hampered by a sloppy federal response, confinement orders full of exceptions, and difficulties in conducting tests, tracing contacts, and quarantining.

“We know that social distancing is most effective when applied early, consistently, and aggressively,” said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore health commissioner. “That is not what has happened in the United States,” he warned.

Without a vaccine or cure available, staying away from infected people is the only way to stop the virus. Still, many states already take action to ease distancing measures even before the first wave of coronavirus has been brought under control.

“This is not a second wave,” said Dr. James Phillips, a physician and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital. “It is about the first wave continuing to rise and increase exponentially,” he said.

“Leaking” confinements have consequences

From the outset, confinement orders in the United States included closing schools and most businesses, but they also made broad exceptions for workers considered “essential”, transfers to supermarkets, exercising, and even field trips. free.

In fact, some states allowed religious gatherings to continue, while others kept beaches and parks open to people. Some have demanded the use of masks, but others have not. Not to mention that compliance with these measures has also been irregular.

In sum, efforts in the United States to reduce coronavirus transmission have had “leaks,” said Nadia N. Abuelezam, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Boston College.

“The leaks in our social distancing are probably leading to slow decline or, in some cases, flattening or even plateau to no decline,” he said.

Approximately 2,000 people have died each day in the United States in the past two weeks, while the daily number of confirmed cases has continued to stabilize or increase slightly.

In contrast, countries with tighter closings have seen more drastic declines.

In some parts of Wuhan City, China, where the new coronavirus originated, people were confined to their homes for several months in a row, unable to leave, and depending on delivery services for groceries and other commodities. . For its part, New Zealand prohibited all foreigners from entering and forced returning citizens to quarantine for two weeks at an authorized facility. Spain, which had the strictest confinement in Europe, did not allow people to go exercising alone for weeks.

With these efforts, China and New Zealand effectively eliminated the spread of the virus, and Spain reduced its death toll to 164 on Sunday, the lowest number in six weeks.

The United States has not seen such a decline, and yet many states are reopening. A coronavirus model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) at the University of Washington had previously projected that deaths from covid-19 would stop this summer in the country, But the most recent version of the model, released Tuesday, predicts that daily deaths will continue in a more extensive and prolonged epidemic.

“If you persist with social distancing, as New Zealand has, and you do not relax measures, in a way, from a public health point of view, early social distancing, then you can certainly reduce transmission to zero,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the IHME. “The challenge, of course, is that there is great economic turmoil and difficulties created by that,” he added.

Federal rules are lax and inconsistent

The federal government belatedly released its own unfeasible “guidelines” for the reopening, Wen said, and has generally left the decision on closings to each state.

In that scenario, each state has come up with its own definition of “confinement” orders and has offered its own recommendations about how people should behave. A situation that also extends to the criteria of when it is safe to reopen.

President Donald Trump noted that he doesn’t think Americans “tolerate” staying home much longer and called the closings “unsustainable.”

“We have given the governors room for maneuver to make decisions” on when to reopen, the president said Wednesday.

That lack of a consistent national message has created uncertainty. Without clear guidance, people have trouble trying to decide what to do.

“That is what causes the leak,” said Abuelezam. “People are having a hard time assessing their risk of getting coronavirus.”

Now, without national rules, there are no travel restrictions within cities, within states, or even between states. Closings vary by location, sometimes even by county, so people in the closure areas can cross city lines to places that are open.

“That completely undoes the positive aspects of closing or blocking an area,” Abuelezam said.

Murray, the director of IHME, noted that there is a statistical correlation between mobility and transmission of the virus.

“There are many, many states where mobility is starting to increase, even before social distancing mandates are over,” Murray said, citing data from Facebook and Google. “This increase in mobility in the last week or ten days is likely to lead to increased transmission,” he added.

“If there is a sudden increase in national transfers or also a constant increase, that may offset some of the benefits of increased testing per capita,” he added.

Lack of evidence, tracking and quarantine

Social distancing and closings are only part of the efforts to stop the virus. And in the United States, the other aspects – testing, contact tracing, and quarantine – have been equally disappointing.

“Social distancing seeks to save time, try to flatten the curve, and get time for other capabilities like testing or tracing and other public measures to contain the disease,” Wen explained.

While other countries have been able to increase in those areas, the United States has been slower to do so.

There is still a general shortage of evidence compared to need. Because of this, some infected people cannot be tested, and those who are asymptomatic carriers can pass the virus on to others without knowing it.

Ideally, when a person tests positive, a contact tracker communicates with the individuals closest to the infected person and advises them to isolate or be tested. A recent study estimated that the United States needs at least 100,000 of these trackers, but that key army does not yet exist.

“You really compromise (social distancing) by not having evidence available,” said Dr. Kent Sepkowitz, an infectious disease specialist. “The countries that used evidence and contact tracing were the ones that really managed to make (the cases) fall like a stone.”

Additionally, for those who tested positive, health officials have recommended self-isolation or home quarantine. But those who do not live alone run the risk of infecting family members, roommates or close neighbors.

China dealt with that problem by creating massive quarantine facilities and forcing infected patients to stay there. While something like that is unlikely in the US, Wen said there are not even quarantine facilities for people who want to isolate themselves from the elderly or immunosuppressed family members.

These problems remain clear even as states begin easing their closings and reopening stores, hair salons, restaurants, and more.

“The signs that are going out to the public all the time is that we are essentially done with this,” said CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “I think it is important to keep reminding people that we must be vigilant about this,” he concluded.

