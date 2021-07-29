Why the Realme Band is the most complete cheap smart bracelet now that it costs only 15.99 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We tell you why the realme Band is a real bargain if you are looking for a cheap but competitive smartband, especially now that it can be obtained below its original price.

Although smart watches have taken a step forward in terms of functions and also in terms of price, a good smart bracelet is still more than enough for many users, who just want a device that counts steps, calories and accurately measures sleep quality and heart rate.

All this data can be provided by almost all the smartbands of brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei or realme, being this last firm the one that has gone further in terms of prices with its realme Band, which right now can be yours for only 15.99 euros.

It’s a pretty good price. Here we give some of the keys for which it is worth getting it over other alternatives such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C.

The realme smart bracelet includes a full-color screen, real-time heart rate monitoring and a smart sports tracker, among other functions.

A price that is absolutely out of the market today

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 continues to cost more than 30 euros. The Amazfit Band, its equivalent, stays at 26.90 euros. This smart bracelet from realme breaks the market with its price.

Up to 10 days of battery life, an impressive figure for the price

If you squeeze the battery out of the realme Band, you can reach 10 days without having to charge it.

In addition to quantifying, synchronize your notifications from your mobile, such as emails and WhatsApp

There are several notifications that can reach your bracelet, such as SMS and calls, but also apps such as WhatsApp.

Nine different quantifiable activities, something not all smartbands offer

Smart quantification includes activities such as cycling and running, among others.

Direct charging from the USB port, without having to carry a proprietary charger

The realme Band does not need a charger. You just have to remove the strap and insert the bracelet directly into a USB port.

Customizable spheres from the realme Link app

The realme application allows you to choose from dozens of different spheres to customize their appearance.

