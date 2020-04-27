Now, after a special day in the futures market, the WTI, the price of a variety of crude oil that for years was a benchmark for the price of oil in Argentina, fell below zero (possibility that had been advanced by Infobae) and that in the first quarter of the year the prices of WTI and Brent (a variety that since 2014 and until 2018 was a reference in the local market) fell more than 70%, below $ 30 a barrel, the order became : no sales.

The background is a tough income bid between producers, refiners, the Nation and the Provinces. The last link in the chain is the retailers, which in March saw their fuel sales to the public drop a staggering 88.5 percent.

The point is that neither the Nation, nor the Provinces, nor the companies want to see their income fall: the account must be supported by consumers.

By the way, In a volatile market in itself and with volatility accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic (which was compounded by the fall of a three-year production quota agreement due to differences between Saudi Arabia and Russia), transfer the international decline to local suppliers would make part of local production unfeasible, including the greatest promise of the Argentine oil sector, the development of the Vaca Muerta formation, the world’s second “unconventional” gas and fourth oil reservoir.

It would also mean reducing what the national State collects via VAT, Income Tax, Carbon tax and Fuel tax and the direct cut (in addition to the part that they receive as a share of national taxes) from the provinces through the tax to the Gross Income and “royalties” of 12% on the reference value of crude oil. It’s not little: According to a study carried out in 2018 by the energy economist Sebastián Scheimberg for the National Commission for the Defense of Competition, taxes represent 41% of the final price of gasoline and 37% of the price of diesel.

The debate on the price of oil and fuels will end with a new price for the “Creole barrel” somewhere between 40 and 50 dollars, well above the international price. Contrary to what happened with a segment of retirees, who ended up reducing their assets, here the government team will end up validating an increase in what they criticized from the plain as expensive.

Now, how is the price of fuels in Argentina today compared to prices in other countries of the world? According to him Naphtha price ranking for 164 countries of the world (ordered from cheapest to most expensive) published by Global Petrol Prices, as of Monday, April 20 Argentina appeared in position 75, with a price of 87 cents for the liter of 95 octane naphtha (the super).

They are very sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations (the price of Brazil, for example, will be cheaper in the update on Monday 27) and range from naphtha given in super-abundant countries in oil, several of them very poor (Sudan, Angola) or with a precarious economy (Venezuela, Iran) or abundant and rich (Qatar, Kuwait). Rich countries generally have more expensive prices, except the USA.

In addition, they are values ​​at the official exchange rate. With blue dollar, Argentine gasoline is about 50 cents a liter, among the cheapest in the world, but with “dollar-soy” it costs $ 1.30, among the most expensive.

Within Latin America, Argentina has a more expensive gasoline than Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil (all with abundant oil production) and cheaper than more stable and better performing economies in the last decade: Paraguay, Chile, Peru , Costa Rica and Uruguay.

But more than expensive or cheap, the price of naphtha (and, in general, of energy) in Argentina has been characterized by the erratic. In the first chapter of his book “Prices, rates and energy subsidies (The problem of energy regulation 2003-2019)”, forthcoming by Eudeba, the specialist Alejandro Einstoss Red It analyzes, exactly, “the“ Creole barrel and its consequences ”. In short, he explained to Infobae, what is behind and is being discussed again now is the distribution of oil income.

Einstoss calculates this income (a concept that is abbreviated by classical economists) as the difference between the reference price of world crude oil and the value paid in Argentina. That income was, from 2011 to 2018, USD 85,311 million, of which the companies (producers and refiners) took USD 39,627 million, the Nation USD 14,403 million, the Provinces USD 9,643 million and consumers USD 14,009 million.

It was a majority of years of high international prices, but the most striking thing is the erratic nature of the cast. Consumers, for example, went from being subsidized by USD 7,985 million in 2011 (when they paid at suppliers much less than the international price) to lose USD 4,302 million in 2015, USD 4,302 million in 2016 and USD 3,067 million in 2017 (when they paid more) and be subsidized again in USD 441 million in 2018. La Nación went from a peak in income of USD 3,072 million in 2013 to a slight loss in 2017.

Only companies and provinces had positive incomes every year, but much more fluctuating for companies (They went from a maximum of USD 8,470 million in 2015, based on the policy initiated in 2014 by the then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof, to cut the series of declining production and rising imports of the energy policy of Julio De Vido) to 77% less in 2018, due to the price freeze initiated by the government of Mauricio Macri and continues to this day Alberto Fernández. For the provinces it was always “clink, box”.

How was this distribution reflected in the pumps? In 2011 the international price of oil (and gasoline) was 37% higher than the domestic price, but as of 2015 the relationship was reversed and the local price surpassed the WTI by almost 40% until 2018.

Since then there has been a kind of tacit “Creole barrel”. Otherwise, the price of local crude and gasoline should have fallen. What is at stake is a new value, which the provinces want to maximize. The problem, says Einstoss Tinto, is not looking for a model that sustains local production, mitigates volatility and allows Vaca Muerta to develop, but rather that the discussion is not based on anything objective and depends on the lobby of the companies and the need or convenience of governors like Alice Kirchner (Santa Cruz), Mariano Arcioni (Chubut) and Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén).

Similarly, Fernando Navajas, FIEL’s expert energy economist, assimilates the discussion to the search for a “stabilization fund” that gives predictability to all players but is not just biased to prevent the price from falling too low. “It is not optimal for consumers to take risks against other agents such as the state or companies”, says Navajas, who calculated that if a stabilization fund had been established in 2015 with a benchmark of $ 50 a barrel – a reasonable hypothesis then – there would have been years of loss and years of gains, but the fund would have accumulated USD 2.5 billion today .

Recently, and assuming a relatively high average price (USD 40 a barrel) of oil for the second half of the year in world markets, Julián Rojo, of the Argentine General Energy Institute Mosconi, calculated that sustaining a “Creole barrel” of USD 45 would imply a subsidy of USD 840 million annually from consumers to the Nation, the Provinces and companies. With current numbers, the transfer would be several times that value. The dice are loaded against consumers.

On Monday, April 20, the settlement of WTI oil futures contracts marked a historic milestone: it traded a barrel at $ 37.63 below zero. It was not a mere “technical matter”, the negative value may not be repeated, but responded to real factors. Since the beginning of the year, world oil demand fell by 29.7 million barrels per day, due to the collapse of European, Chinese and North American demands, as shown in the attached graph, of Fatih Birol, director of the International Energy Agency, intellectually conceived by Henry Kissinger as a counterweight to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Meanwhile, and after a series of disagreements, The US, Arabia and Russia had managed to agree on a production cut of 10 million barrels per day, a third of what the demand yielded. In the meantime, the stocks had been piling up and the storage tanks filling up. Much of American production flows into the main tank farm in Cushing, a town of 8,000 inhabitants in Oklahoma, calling itself “the world’s pipeline crossing.”

The collapse of demand, the currently insufficient cut in production and the almost zero extra storage capacity led some oil companies to rent tankers that, laden with oil, circle the world, with rates of up to $ 100,000 a day, until it is convenient to take the cargo to port. In short, behind the collapse there are real factors and uncertain resolution. This is why the decline contrasted so brutally with the stock-market rise of more than 25% in recent weeks (although the Dow Jones fell 1.9% last week), thanks to sustained purchases with easy money from the Fed, which can boost buying of stocks and bonds, but not oil, as noted Katie Martin, columnist for the Financial Times.

To help American oil companies specialized in shale and indebted US $ 190,000 million with banks, the US Treasury launched a debt-for-equity swap program, not to gamble higher, but to drive away bankruptcies. No one knows – or ever knew – what will happen in the medium term with the international price of crude oil. Some geopolitical factor can, at any time, change its course. But while the recession and uncertainty associated with the pandemic last, the force will be down. And Argentina will strive to contradict the trend.