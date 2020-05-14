Anna Wintour would never have walked in and tossed her coat and purse on a desk“Says Talley. “In & nbsp;VogueThe girls did not run in stilettos in the hallways and thus entered Mrs. Wintour’s office. They represented it very badly”.” Data-reactid = “24”> “Anna Wintour would never have walked in and tossed her coat and purse on a desk,” says Talley. “In Vogue, girls weren’t running in stilettos in the hallways and entering Mrs. Wintour’s office. They misrepresented him. “

People& nbsp; that those responsible for the film almost signed him to play himself: “Someone called me to say, & nbsp;“Would you come to do a test?”& nbsp; And I said:& nbsp; “No, goodbye!”. “data-reactid =” 25 “> This 71-year-old North Carolina native reveals to People magazine that those responsible for the film almost hired him to play himself. Himself: “Someone called me to say,” Would you come to do a test? “And I said:” No, goodbye! “.

ABC News& nbsp; who fully supported & nbsp;The Devil Wears Prada: “data-reactid =” 36 “> In any case, let’s remember that Wintour herself once declared to ABC News that she fully supported The Devil Wears Prada: