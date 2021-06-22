Why the Philippines crushes luxury cars and ‘brags’ about it

The Philippine government, chaired by Rodrigo Duterte, wants to send a very clear message to whom high-end cars are illegally introducedto in the country and does so with images that can hurt the sensibilities of motor racing enthusiasts. The Customs Office (BOC) has shared several photographs of an excavator destroying luxury vehicles without any kind of consideration.

Thus, with an excavator, they destroy the high-end smuggled cars in the Philippines. (Photo: The Bureau of Customs (BOC))

A McLaren 620R, a Hyundai Genesis, a 2007 Bentley, a Porsche 911 C2S, a Mercedes-Benz … These are just some of the 21 cars that have succumbed to the excavator by order of the Philippine authorities. Seven of them were left for scrapping in the Port of Maniel, while a total of 14 Mitsubishi Jeeps, used and “seized in the Port of Cagayán de Oro, were simultaneously destroyed at Diamond Logistic in Baloy,” according to the statement published by the BOC on its website that it has accompanied with several images of the state in which they were and where they were.

The 21 units, it can be read in the official information, arrived in the country between 2018 and 2020 and the sentence applied to them is framed, the national authorities explain, within “the Presidential Directive 2017-447, in which President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated the need to destroy smuggling vehicles to send the fort message about what the government is serious in its anti-smuggling efforts”.

Because that is what the Philippine Government intends, to reach those who are dedicated to smuggling high-end vehicles, trying to avoid paying the high taxes with which these types of transactions are levied, who will continue to fight against the black market. In addition, they remember that this is the second time in a few months that this type of merchandise has been destroyed. On February 9, 17 vehicles were destroyed.

The Customs Commissioner, Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, has specified that “this malpractice has to end once and for all, and so does the acquisition of smuggling vehicles back to the smugglers, disguised as legitimate auction proceduresto. This is the only way to have equal conditions for legitimate and responsible business companies. “

According to some sources, the total value of the destroyed cars would amount to 925,292.5 euros. One of those that has hurt the most has been, as they point out in Motorpasión, a McLaren 620R, of which only 350 units and is valued at 330,000 euros. Data that give an idea of ​​its exclusivity.

In Car and Driver they remember that a few years ago, in 2018, Duterte ordered to crush a lot valued at 6.72 million euros with a tractor that passed over each and every one of the seized vehicles.

