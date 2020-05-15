The coronavirus is having an effect on the planet.

“No war, no recession, no other pandemic has had such an impact dramatic in CO2 emissions over the last century like the one that covid-19 has achieved in just a few months, ”Matt McGrath, BBC environment correspondent, recently wrote.

There are fewer planes in the skies and fewer cars on the tracks. Power consumption has dropped. NASA has detected from space the reduction of polluting gases in the atmosphere.

Seismologists have noted that the planet is even vibrating less. Images of waters that look more crystalline and animals circulate on social networks that now happily stroll through the human-free cities around them.

The situation, however, may not be so encouraging, according to experts.

“The covid-19 in no way has a positive side for the environment, ”wrote Inger Andersen, director of the UN environmental program a few days ago.

. In the absence of humans, animals regain their spaces.

“The visible positive impacts, whether it is improving air quality or reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are only temporary, as they are due to the tragic economic slowdown and the human suffering“Andersen said.

What relief is the planet receiving and what can be expected as humanity tries to return to the normal after the pandemic?

A historical respite

Various analyzes indicate that we are experiencing a fall without precedents in the emission of CO2, one of the main polluting gases that cause climate change.

In the last 100 years, several crises have meant a decrease in CO2 emissions derived from the use of oil, gas and coal. This was the case during the Spanish flu epidemic, the Great Depression and the end of the WWII.

The strongest fall, however, has been caused by the coronavirus in few moths.

BBC

The International Energy Agency (EIA) estimates that by 2020 the world will use a 6% less energy, which in turn leads to a drop in CO2 emissions.

This is equivalent to stopping all the energy demand India, an industrialized country with almost 1.7 billion inhabitants.

The global drop in demand for Coal it will be 8%.

Several analyzes by the specialized portal Carbon Brief show that this year CO2 emissions will decrease between 4% and 8%, which represents between 2.000 and3.000 millions of tons less of this gas in the atmosphere.

“This is a historical shock for the entire energy world, ”says Fatih Birol, director of the IEA in a statement.

Sky and earth

The biggest drop in the amounts of CO2 comes from the decrease in ground transportation.

. The aviation industry has had a historic downturn.

Globally, until March 2020, the average ground transportation had decreased 50% compared to the same period of 2019.

The air traffic it has also collapsed.

In Europe, 90% canceled of flights compared to 2019. In the United States, about 50% of planes have been grounded compared to last year.

Emissions from aircraft, however, represent only 3% of the global total, according to Robbie Andrew, a researcher at the International Center for Climate and Environmental Research (Cicero).

“While the relative reductions in ground transportation are less than those in air transportation, the absolute reductions in ground transportation are much most significant“Says Andrew.

NASA NASA satellites have detected the decrease in polluting gases.

Since February, NASA satellites have detected drops of between 20% and 30% of emissions from emissions from nitrogen dioxide in some regions of countries hit hard by the coronavirus, such as Italy, China and the United States.

Nitrogen dioxide is a harmful gas emitted by vehicle engines, power plants and industrial complexes.

Are we going to a greener planet?

Initiatives have already started to be seen in some countries in favor of the environment driven by the coronavirus.

In Paris, for example, 650 km of “Corona bikeways”. In Milan, an ambitious plan to reduce car use and prioritize pedestrians and cyclists was announced in response to the crisis caused by the virus.

The oil crisis it could also drive change.

“Oil prices have plummeted and that has a great impact. There are legitimate questions about whether that industry will he ever recover”Robert Kaufmann, director of the energy and environment program at Boston University and a specialist in the oil market, tells the BBC World.

BBC

“We are seeing what volatile which may be the price of fossil fuels, “says Kaufmann.

“Perhaps people now will avoid oil-dependent projects by asking themselves:‘ ok, the price is low now, but it will rise again, Is that risk worth taking ’?”.

A complex dilemma

The picture, however, is more complex.

China and the US, the two superpowers, have seen how the pandemic destroy your economy.

As Roger Harrabin, BBC environment analyst, explains, both countries are desperate for reverting to pre-virus production levels, so its leaders may think that the surest way to do this is by turning to old and reliable fossil fuels.

.In USA there is pressure to revive the economy.

Faced with this panorama, governments face a complicated dilemma, according to Harrabin.

“They must decide whether to rescue polluting companies and use that rescue as a lever to impose reforms with an environmental focus, or let them return to the intensive use of carbor not as a measure to fix the economy quickly, “says Harrabin.

In the US, some fossil fuel companies are determined to seek the government to rescue without committing to a less polluting future.

President Trump has also downplayed climate change and insisted on help oil companies.

In China, for its part, during the first three weeks of March, the operation of coal-powered plants was approved in a greater quantity than was approved in all of 2019, according to the environmental research center Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

.China strives to revive its economy.

GEM analysts say this may be a sign of China’s attempts to use new coal plants as a way to boost the internal economy after the drop caused by the coronavirus.

To this is added the trillion dollars It is estimated that China will invest in the construction of coal infrastructure in several developing countries.

The calculation among analysts is that despite the pause that China took to fight the virus, the new industrial drive will leave a balance reduction of sor1% in energy production this year in that country.

Regarding other sources of pollution, the World Bank has warned of some countries and cities that have relaxed measures that tend to discourage the use of plastic.

. The pandemic has produced an increase in toxic medical waste.

The UN, for its part, affirms that as a result of the pandemic there will be an increase in dangerous medical waste.

Temporary relief

The respite the planet is experiencing is temporary, experts warn.

In order to achieve a noticeable decrease in the amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere, a sustained reduction 10% globally in fossil fuel use for one year, according to the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of San Diego, USA.

“The greatest benefits we are seeing are from short term“Says Professor Kaufmann.

“When the economy reopens we are likely to return to practices that we had before“He warns.

Places that used to draw crowds now look empty.

Therefore, the effect of the coronavirus on the planet depends on the decisions made when overcoming the health crisis.

“Any positive environmental impact that arises from this abhorrent pandemic must be a change in our production and consumption habits towards a more environment clean and ecological“Says Andersen of the UN.

Róisín Commane, professor of climatic physics at Columbia University, gives an example of what happens in NY, the city hardest hit by the virus worldwide.

There, despite the fact that the city is confined, more than 80% of the CO2 that was emitted continues to be generated before the crisis.

Many of these emissions come from building heating systems and fossil fuel industries within the city limits.

“I believe that gives to think the fact that we close the entire city and achieve (only) a 10% reduction in CO2 emissions, ”Commane told the BBC.

. The pandemic makes us reflect on our lifestyle.

Professor Kaufmann also believes that these must be done reflections.

“The pandemic is showing us alternative ways of doing things ”he says. “Which one are we going to adapt to in a post-pandemic world?”

“It all depends on what we will learn during the pandemic that forces us to change our behaviors. “

Kaufmann emphasizes routines personal, but Commane adds an overview.

“We need a systematic change in the way energy is generated and transmitted, “says the teacher.

There is no magic cure

Although the effects of the coronavirus are much more evident at this time than those of climate change, experts say that due to the pandemic, it should not be neglect environment.

“The climate crisis will not give you the opportunity to stay two months at home and then go back to normal, “says Kaufmann.

“When the climate crisis comes it will be more severe… And you are not going to solve it overnight with a wonderful vaccine ”, he adds.

“There is not one magic cure for climate change ”, concludes the professor.

BBC

Visit our special coverage