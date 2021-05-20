Why the order of your room is important to get a job

Why is it important to keep your environment orderly? From your room and your house, to your work table at the office, or even the files on your computer, order – or disorder – says a lot about us and how we feel. Our mental state is reflected in the relationship we have with what surrounds us, be it objects or people. The environment affects us, in turn, in equal measure in our state of mind.

Laying the foundations of order and building a correct mental structure is essential for productivity. And since work has conquered our homes, this order has become essential. What sneaks into our surroundings in a video call can sometimes say more about us than what we are telling, and this is well known by recruiters, who claim that a cluttered room could cost someone their job.

Most consider video call interviews to be more difficult than face-to-face interviews.

Presence has been postponed – or replaced – by virtuality. For now, epidemiological evolution continues to direct our lives. The work environment has become so mixed with the staff that it is sometimes difficult to separate the boundaries of one and the other.

Many job interviews have turned to videoconferencing and some parts of our personal lives are filtered through the camera. For this reason, in the same way that when we attend a job interview we take care of our clothes, now at home, we must also worry about everything that can reach the screen of the person with whom we are talking through the camera .

According to a study by BT Skills for Tomorrow, nearly a third of recruiters admit not hiring a candidate based on something you’ve seen in the background during a video interview, and another 58% say a cluttered room can be a strong reason to reject a candidate.

The most common mistakes

BT Skills for Tomorrow conducted a survey for this study involving 500 recruiters and another 500 people who participated in a video job interview in the last year.

One of the most common errors that stand out (20%) is the fact that a pet has appeared during the call or that the interviewees have been caught unexpectedly. They point out that 13% got up in the middle of the call and at that moment it could be seen that they were wearing sweatpants or underwear. Poor audio (25%) is also among the most common problems, with one in ten candidates also admitting to responding to a phone call during the interview.

Video funds are viewed by some recruiters as a representation of the candidate’s work ethic, with more than two-thirds of interviewers (67%) believing that applicants have not thought enough about their funds when on an online call .

Greater difficulty

One of the most illustrative data of this study is that more than half (56%) of those interviewed consider video interviews to be more difficult than those carried out in person.

Four out of ten candidates do not get a job from virtual interviews. To impress recruiters, some interviewees admit to placing an object of interest on the plane just behind them. Candidates learn and adapt to new circumstances, proof of this is that one in three carefully adapts their funds to create a more positive impression, including books, awards and houseplants.

Remote interviews are likely to remain part of the new normal, as the 42% of interviewers want to continue doing them this way when restrictions are lifted. And telecommuting could become the new norm, too.

Living in an organized environment really facilitates our day-to-day lives, since it allows us to automate most of the actions we carry out in our day-to-day lives. The order facilitates certain tasks that do not add value and allow us to make better use of and optimize our time.

The other side of the coin

