Why The Online Advertising Business May Suffer With The New iPhone 12 Privacy Rules



IPhones represent just over 25% of the smartphones on the market.

Photo: Ming Yeung / Getty Images

Next year Apple will remove apps that track users from its App Store without prior permission, a move that could tighten the privacy of the iPhone 12 but will shake up the in-app advertising industry.

To be able to target your ads and measure their effectiveness, app developers often use an identifier for advertisers (IDFA), a series of letters and numbers that is different on every Apple device.

On the iPhone operating system update app creators will be forced to request permission to access a user’s IDFA through a pop-up window. Experts note that it is likely that the majority of users will decide not to accept the permission which will reduce the effectiveness and profitability of ads on devices.

Applications that do not meet the requirements of the iOS operating system could be removed from the App Store, said Craig Federighi, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering.

The measure will affect app developers who earn money through ads that are targeted to devices. Apple is looking to incorporate more privacy features into its products as an option to differentiate itself from its competitors.

Among the companies most critical of the measure is Facebook which could reduce advertising revenue by 50%.

According to Apple, some applications would have to obtain the permission of users before tracking devices to show targeted ads in applications based on user data, to share the location of the device or the email list with an advertising network.

Related: How to check if your Facebook personal data has been leaked

IPhones represent just over 25% of the smartphones on the market According to the StatCounter site, however the market could be much larger in the United States.

According to the company, iPhone users tend to have higher purchasing power and are considered more valuable customers. If app developers are removed from the App Store they could lose a significant online advertising market.

You may be interested: