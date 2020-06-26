Ricciardo assures that with ten races it is enough to crown a legitimate champion

There is no agreement on the number of races it takes to crown a legitimate champion. Daniel Ricciardo assures that ten is enough, but the truth is that if we had taken into account only the first ten races of the last ten years, history would have changed a lot. This is why the number of races does matter a lot.

2020 puts us in an atypical situation. We will have as many races as the covid-19 wants, whether we like it or not. Ross Brawn has already assured that the European tour they have announced, with eight races, would already be worth the world championship, but it is expected that Formula 1 will communicate new destinations to enrich the calendar.

One of the reasons Liberty is seeking this, in addition to ‘more races, more income,’ is with the goal of crowning a legitimate champion. A greater number of competition opportunities would result in a fairer champion, since he would have more occasions to show his worth, contrary to what would happen in a compressed season, in which chance has more prominence.

Daniel Ricciardo believes that ten races is enough to crown a legitimate champion. However, if we retrace our steps and review the last ten years of sport, we see that the champion is not the same if we stop counting after ten races or if we consider all the tests. This happens five times in the last decade, that is, in the middle.

For example, if we had stopped counting the points in the tenth race, Lewis right now would only be four-time champion, just like Vettel, and Rosberg would have two titles. –If he hadn’t retired in 2014 after winning the first one, of course–. If we had stopped after the victory of Fernando Alonso at Hockenheim 2012, the Spanish would have won Sebastian by 44 points and would have one more title today, his long-awaited championship with Ferrari.

YEAR Champion at the end of the season Champion after ten races 2019 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton 2018 Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel 2017 Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel 2016 Nico Rosberg Nico Rosberg 2015 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton 2014 Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg 2013 Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel 2012 Sebastian Vettel Fernando Alonso 2011 Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel 2010 Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton

In F1 there are drivers who have been champions for having a consistent first half of the season, for finishing the year brilliantly or for their regularity. As we have mentioned, 2020 poses an interesting challenge and unlike in previous years, it will start on circuits different from those that used to open the season, with the elimination of Australia and the small Asian tour at the beginning.

There will be teams whose cars have not been designed to shine specifically on the circuits that will ultimately form this unusual program. For this reason and due to the multiple factors that influence a championship –such as the pressure or chance that we were talking about in a compromised schedule–, stopping counting in the tenth race of the last few seasons does not serve us for anything other than to reinforce what is important which is the number of races in a world championship because with ten races we would have a champion and with more, the story would change completely.

