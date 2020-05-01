Chef Aderlani Furlanetto, 43, says she has always been in favor of the social isolation measures adopted in Santa Catarina, but that many people did not share the same opinion in Blumenau, where she lives.

Since April 13, Blumenau has started to loosen social isolation measures

“There was a lot of pressure from traders, companies, industries and people who wanted to work. Early in the isolation, there were many layoffs, and everyone was afraid of losing their jobs, of the impact on the economy,” says Aderlani.

She believes that this was one of the main factors that led the state government to loosen the measures that were in force since March 18 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

First, the operation of hotels, inns, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias and street stores was released on April 13. Then, it was the turn of shopping malls, gyms and restaurants, on the 22nd.

“When I saw this, I thought, ‘Now, everyone is going to get infected’, because everyone is going to go back to the street,” says Aderlani.

Two weeks later, data on the epidemic in Blumenau, the second city with the highest number of cases in Santa Catarina, shows that his fear was not unfounded.

Since the reopening of commerce in the city, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 174%. The most significant increase occurred in the last week, between 23 and 29 April, when this number went from 100 to the current 195, an increase of 95%.

Explosion of cases after trade reopening ‘is no coincidence’

Experts heard by BBC News Brasil point out that this surge is directly linked to the reopening of trade.

The epidemiologist Lúcio Botelho, professor at the Department of Public Health at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), has been following the evolution of the epidemic in the State and says that in the last few days there has been a very large increase in some municipalities in Santa Catarina, Blumenau among them .

From March 20, when the first two cases in the city were confirmed, until April 24, the local contagion curve had been gradually increasing, with a daily increase of new cases in the single digits.

But on April 25, 25 cases in Blumenau were confirmed at once, an increase of 23.8% over the previous day. On April 26, there was an even greater jump, of 28.5%, when the total increased to 167.

The next day, there was just one more case. But on April 28, 26 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 15.5%.

“Without a doubt, this is related to the reduction of social isolation”, says Botelho.

The boom began 12 days after trade began to reopen in the city. For virologist Aguinaldo Pinto, this “is not a coincidence”, because the symptoms of covid-19 appear, on average, up to 14 days after the infection.

“As social distance has fallen, people are getting closer, and this allows them to transmit the virus more,” says Pinto, who is a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Parasitology at UFSC.

“This period of 12 days until the appearance of these more expressive numbers is an important fact, because it is within the expected time between a person becoming infected and starting to have more severe symptoms.”

The Secretary of Health of Santa Catarina said in a note sent to BBC News Brasil that “it is too early to analyze the impacts of the resumption of trade and other sectors” of the economy.

The Municipal Health Department of Blumenau did not respond to the BBC News Brasil interview request until the publication of this report.

Government points out increased testing increased total cases

The state government says that the increase in the number of covid-19 tests carried out in the state has led to an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

Botelho agrees that greater testing has influenced this increase, but the epidemiologist points out that it is not possible to know exactly what impact this had on the sudden increase in the number of cases in Blumenau, because the state government does not inform how many tests are done in each city. catarinense.

In addition, the official data available indicate that the proportional increase in the total number of cases in the State – and in Blumenau – was greater than that of tests performed.

City is the second in the state with the highest number of cases

Between April 14 and 28, the tests for covid-19 performed in Santa Catarina added from 5,231 to 11,459, an increase of 119%. In the same period, the total number of confirmed cases in the state rose 133%. In Blumenau, this increase was even greater, at 155%.

The Santa Catarina government also evaluates that “the gradual resumption of activities is being done in a responsible and calculated way”.

The government established rules for the reopening of establishments, such as limiting the capacity of hotels, stores and malls to 50% of the capacity, and made the use of masks in these places mandatory and the offer of 70% alcohol to customers.

Inspection is in charge of health surveillance and public security teams.

Mall reopening caused agglomeration

But these rules are not always strictly enforced, as was clear from the reopening of the Neumarkt shopping mall in Blumenau.

On the last 22nd, after more than a month closed, the shopping center received customers with a musician who played the saxophone and generated crowds.

This violated government rules, which require a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between people who circulate on the site and prohibit events that can attract many people, such as musical performances.

In a statement, the mall said that it had complied with the determinations of the government and that the movement that day was within the established standards.

Reopening of mall in Blumenau generated agglomeration

However, the Santa Catarina Court of Justice concluded that the Neumarkt violated government regulations, in a lawsuit filed by the State Public Defender’s Office. The decision provides that the mall can be fined up to R $ 500 thousand if it breaches the rules again.

Public defender Jorge Calil says the action had an educational purpose. “Our concern is that people lose awareness of the importance of social isolation. We now see a very large increase in the number of cases in the city, and the government says it was because of the increase in the number of tests, but it does not show the data, “says Calil.

Kelvin Akira, 25, was at the Neumarkt two days after reopening to buy a mouse after his broke. He works with an IT technician and explains that he needed to do this to continue working from home.

“The mall was very empty. I was stopped at the entrance, because I was without a mask, and I had to buy it at a pharmacy nearby to be able to enter. But I saw that inside many people took off the mask or hung it around their necks,” he says. Kelvin.

He says that he is against the government imposing social distancing measures and defends that entrepreneurs have the right to choose whether or not to open their businesses, and the public, to go out or not.

“People have to be free to do what they think is best and bear the consequences of that. If the number of cases has increased now, I think they are probably connected with this reopening of trade, and people should be more aware and leave less than home, “says Kelvin.

Less adherence to social isolation

The epidemiologist Lúcio Botelho believes that another factor may have influenced the increase in the number of cases: the defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) that it is necessary to loosen the isolation measures to reduce the impacts on the economy.

Bolsonaro had great support from the city’s population in the 2018 elections, when he received 71.59% of the votes there in the first round and 83.95% in the second round.

“When he says that the virus is nothing and that people don’t need to isolate themselves, obviously many people will follow that,” says the epidemiologist.

To make the population aware, Blumenau City Hall put masks on monuments

In fact, the average adherence to social isolation in Blumenau has been falling steadily in the last month, according to data from the company In Loco, which created an index based on data from geolocation of cell phones.

In the first week of the isolation decree in Santa Catarina, the rate was 57.1% in the city and peaked at 59.7% the following week.

A week later, it dropped to 50.9%. It was 47.1% and 46.4% in the following two weeks and reached its lowest level in the last week, when it reached 42%.

These figures are reflected in the experience of chef Aderlani. “At first everyone stayed at home, but, as time went by, that stopped being followed. Even with the closed shops, we saw many people walking on the street and the market was full of people,” she says.

Aderlani says that the population has also not respected the City Hall decree that made it mandatory to wear a mask on the street as of the last 20th. “, says Aderlani.

For Botelho, the case of the city is worrying and has to be monitored closely. “Probably, it will have to happen there the same as in many other places in Brazil: return to quarantine and even more intensely.”

