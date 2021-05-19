Why the noise of the axes Thursday of mechanics

I don’t know if it still exists, but in Bogotá there was a famous – or is – a place for the repair and sale of spare parts called El Trac Trac de los Ejes. This noise that usually occurs when crossing at low speed or starting, which is when the propeller shafts make more force, since indicates that there are serious problems and wear on these elements. The ‘trac trac’ sounds, it trachea hard and disappears when the piece is pulverized in a short time of illness.

In a vehicle, it is necessary to pass the rotation of the engine crankshaft to the wheels to advance through a complex echelon of parts.

First, the clutch that disconnects or communicates the engine with the gearbox. Then there is a differential that compensates for the distance the tires travel because the outside of the curve has a longer path than the inside. Finally, there are the axles that pass that turn to the wheels, but need joints to absorb the vertical movement of the suspension, the turning of the tires when crossing and the elongation to assume the change in axle length.

For that there are constant velocity joints – a great invention – that made front-wheel drive viable, which today is an almost universal design of cars. At the beginning of the front wheel drive, those joints were a headache because they were basic rubbers or spreaders that did not last long and they malfunctioned, causing jerks on the rudder when starting with the wheels crossed.

The axle has three parts: the rod itself and two joints: one at the outlet of the box and the other at the wheel. Each of those joint has an ingenious system of balls, bearings and sliders They do all that work, but with great mechanical stress because they work permanently.

Their life depends on the special grease that lubricates them and is stored in a rubber boot that we call dust covers that, more than that, is hermetic so that no water enters either. That rubber is very special because resists high heat, flexes infinitely, must control the fat that expands and tends to come off By centrifugal force, as the shaft rotates at high speed, it weakens and breaks. Then, the grease comes off in a few kilometers and the union is left at the mercy of dirt, mud and water, which kill it immediately.

What to do to know if the axis is in articulo mortis? The same is in charge of warning with the ‘trac trac’ and already at that level you have to change the parts without remedy. They are not worth grafts. But a look under the car at the four tires can tell us that grease is coming out by the tracks on the chassis and its neighborhood, and a regreasing service and a new dust seal are likely to save your expensive axles.