Why the new photo of Colón could be a failure for Casado

This Sunday the right is preparing for a large demonstration against pardons. The new photo of Columbus. Pablo Casado will personally go to the center of Madrid to protest against the grace measure that the Government is preparing for the independence prisoners. He will be thinking that it will be one more step to defeat Pedro Sánchez but it also has risks for the leader of the Popular Party (and not a few).

Harder right turn. Pablo Casado returns to the most extreme positions of the Popular Party and dismisses his sentence against Vox during the motion of censure: “We have come this far.” They are back together on a very delicate issue in positions contrary to the attempt at harmony and dialogue. It supposes visualizing that approach to the extreme right (which was pointed out before the march) and, de facto, portraying that the alternative to Pedro Sánchez passes through a pact between the PP and those of Santiago Abascal.

The applause for Ayuso. Casado knows that he does not have the pull of the acting president of Madrid, who has swept the elections on May 4. The leader of the PP does not enjoy the fan phenomenon (if we do not count those who shouted at the journalists in Ceuta when they asked him about Cospedal) and, instead, she has to stop every minute in the street between selfies, hugs and words of anonymous citizens. In Genoa they know that if there are palms, they will be for her this Sunday.

Get further away from Catalonia. The Popular Party is deploying a very aggressive offensive against pardons, recovering the old techniques of Mariano Rajoy on this issue, with the collection of signatures (which was the beginning of the subsequent appeal and origin of the disenchantment by the Constitutional Court ruling). This has made the popular a residual party in this community and the perception that they do not want reso …

