why the new European ruling is a defeat for users

Neither to the “systematic registration of IP addresses” nor to the “communication of the names and postal addresses of these users”. This is how the European Court of Justice explains that it is not opposed to the copyright industry being able to register the IP of those who download and also request information about these users to file a lawsuit against them. It is the resolution that marks the future of the Euskaltel case and that is the basis for future cases related to P2P downloads.

David Maeztu, a lawyer specialized in Intellectual Property who handles the case of those affected by Euskaltel in Spain, explains to Xataka the implications of this European ruling on P2P and how the copyright industry has made judges look favorably not only to register the IP of users who share files through BitTorrent, but also to be able to request data from operators such as names or postal addresses. Some data that in Spain was used to send threatening letters of demand requesting up to 1,300 euros for having downloaded a chapter of a series.

European Justice ruling against P2P

When the Court of Justice of the European Union speaks, the rest listen. It is the highest European judicial body and its position is one of the great references to determine the decisions of the rest of the judges. That is why this resolution on P2P is so important, since it marks the general legal position on some concepts.

The first one is on whether P2P file sharing constitutes “public disclosure.” What does this mean? Basically that sharing files over P2P networks is not private. Despite the fact that they are networks with linked computers, the Justice establishes that sharing files by P2P goes beyond an intranet or passing a USB to a friend. And this has its legal implications, as these files are being “exposed to the public”.

Another of the arguments put forward is that even if we share a part of the final file that cannot be used by itself, is sufficient to represent a public communication.

But the trickiest point is about the use of the IP. The Tribunal declares the following:

“It is not opposed, in principle, to the systematic registration, by the owner of intellectual property rights and by a third party acting on his behalf, of IP addresses of users of peer-to-peer networks. ) whose Internet connections were allegedly used in infringing activities against intellectual property, nor in the communication of names and postal addresses of those users to the aforementioned owner or to a third party to allow him to file a claim for compensation before the civil jurisdiction for the damage allegedly caused by the aforementioned users, provided, however, that the initiatives and claims to the effect of the said owner that third party are justified, proportionate and not abusive and are legally based on a national legal measure “.

In short, the production companies have the possibility and, in principle, the support of the judges, to request the operators to provide them with the IPs of those who downloaded a movie or series to which they have rights and also power ask for the name and postal address behind this IP to be able to file a claim.

The judgment of the CJEU opens the door to the registration of IPs since the production companies can request the names and postal addresses of the users who have shared files from the operators, in order to present a lawsuit. Although, provided that their claims are “proportionate” and are protected by national law.

The European Justice points out that this request must be proportionate and fit into national legality, but instead of ensuring the privacy of these users, it leaves the door open for copyright managers to pursue and obtain information about users.

What legislation do we have and how does the case apply in Spain

The European Court makes its arguments on some concepts, but does not go into detail on others. “There is going to be one of the important issues, in how each national court sees it,” explains Sergio Carrasco, a lawyer specializing in Intellectual Property.

In 2005, through the Promusicae case, the ban was opened so that producer associations could collect IP addresses and find out who was behind it. The case then reached the CJEU, which explained that each country could regulate in its own way. This resulted in the reform of the Civil Procedure Law in 2015, where a modification on Intellectual Property was added and the possibility was created that copyright managers could request identification after an IP.

National law will have the last word. In Spain, the Civil Procedure Law was reformed in 2015 to open the door to request identification after an IP. Basis of what the trial of the Euskaltel case would later generate.

“Why only in Intellectual Property and not, for example, in Protection of honor?” Asks Maeztu, lawyer for those affected by Euskaltel.

Through this modification is where we come to the case of the Provincial Court of Bizkaia, which collected what was stated in the amended law and admitted that the identification of the IP could be given to the production companies. In 2017, the Commercial Court No. 2 of Bilbao forced Euskaltel to hand over the IP addresses of some users and identify those users. A practically the same case with which the CJEU has now ruled.

“The grounds for the petitions are the same,” Maeztu explains. “This sentence was being awaited. Initially, with a similar case in Antwerp, they told us no, but when it was brought to the CJEU, the preliminary ruling was accepted,” explains the lawyer, referring to the fact that the case was paralyzed until the decision of the CJEU.

How does the European ruling affect those affected by Euskaltel who received threatening letters? It is something that remains pending, then the trial continues, but the position of the CJEU will be taken into account. And this is where the details come into play.

“In the national case, we have not focused on the issue of public communication, but on the collection of data. And it is something that the sentence does not finish solving. The court does not give justification why this collection exists. It does not enter on that issue, “explains Maeztu.

It is the part of privacy that can have the greatest impact on how P2P cases are managed, according to the intellectual property experts consulted. There are two parts: collecting IP addresses and requesting user data“In the first case, Maeztu explains that both the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court have ruled on different occasions and it has always been estimated that when a user uses the internet, they must assume that the IP is collected.

The CJEU makes clear some aspects of P2P and does not oppose the sharing of user data after each IP, but also leaves the responsibility to national law to determine when to do so.

The second point is where the conflict is. The CJEU admits that identifying the users of the IP by the production companies is legal, as long as it is in a proportionate manner and to file a claim. But it also points out that this identification must be protected by national law. And this is where the CJEU leaves the door open for national judges to determine if the law of each country allows this identification, to whom and when. The European Court “simply” states that doing so does not violate fundamental rights in a generic way.

The obligation that the operators keep our data

“From an IP you don’t know who I am. This is where the Data Conservation Law comes into play, to find out in what circumstances the operators have this information, “explains Maeztu.”The ball is still in play, It is necessary to analyze in a correct way if the national law allows to give this information “.

In Spain we have the Data Conservation Law 25/2007 that regulates the data that operators must keep. However, in 2014 the same Court of Justice of the European Union annulled the directive that required the preservation of user data for “interfering in a particularly serious manner in the fundamental rights to respect for private life and the protection of personal data.”

Despite having passed more than six years of that decision, the Spanish data conservation regulations have not been updated, so, according to the CJEU, operators are not obliged to keep traffic and location data, as well as those necessary to identify the user.

There are more and more exceptions where judges accept that we lose privacy

Between the defense of the right to property and the right to privacy, the Justice has opted for the former for some aspects, according to the experts consulted. “What they understand is to weigh both rights. They understand that if it is only for the purpose of being able to claim or act judicially, privacy could cede. In the sense that otherwise it is prevented [a las productoras] to be able to go to Justice “, explains Carrasco.

“The door opens to fully control infringements of Intellectual Property rights. Right now, file sharing is a risky activity”

The law allows the identification of the IP for “serious crimes”, explain the experts. But now we have come to intellectual property. “Tomorrow will be everything else”, explains Maeztu. “With this position on P2P, the door opens to fully control infringements of Intellectual Property rights. Right now, file sharing is a risky activity.”

Now it remains to be seen what the national judges decide with those affected by the Euskaltel case, but the highest European judicial body does not believe that sharing the names and postal addresses with the production companies for these cases would conflict with our right to privacy.

