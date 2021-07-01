Why the motors don’t last the same

Get a little idea: at 3,500 rpm on a normal street engine, the piston usually reaches a speed between 65 and 70 kilometers per hour each time it goes up or down and at the ends of the race it decelerates to zero and resumes, that in a distance of about 8 centimeters, for example, in a Logan 1.6.

At those same modest 3,500 revolutions the spark jumps 1,750 times per minute and the valves have moved as many times compressing the springs, and at the same cadence the camshafts rotate. As you can see, many things happen inside and each movement implies wear and tear that accumulates.

Several factors are innate in every engine: its design, engineering, performance purposes, quality of parts, materials, workmanship, accessories, electronics, precision of measurements, assembly, and much more. In each of these stages there are differences between brands and between engines of the same house. And, of course, the budget to make them is decisive in the selection of all those elements.

Three cylinder engine

Once everything is set up, in addition to the correct handling of the machine at decent revs, 3,500 minimum on short shifts as habit, there are four vital systems for your life. One is the oil that lubricates parts and cools components that are not surrounded by water, such as pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft, and camshafts, roughly. The other is cooling, by water or air, which transfers the heat from the cylinders and the cylinder head where combustion takes place to the radiator, where it is evacuated, and the thermostat keeps it stabilized.

Everything is fine if there were not an enemy in the environment that is lethal: dust, which is nothing more than sandpaper. For that there are two other preventive systems. If the air filter is not perfect and of extreme quality, each time one of the many pistons sucks air and lets the dirt go through, the rings are worn hastily. An engine without an air filter, safe at 5,000 kilometers, is consuming oil excessively.

Air filter

Likewise, this dust reaches the oil that runs through it at high pressure through all critical parts such as the caps and bushings where the parts rotate. In addition, it assumes the combustion residues that, due to the alcohol contained in gasoline, can be a niche for sludge cultivation. Those residues also carry carbon fragments that scratch the parts. For that there is the oil filter, which has a fundamental mission, but with limited capacities.: when all the pores of the filter paper are clogged, they block the passage of the oil and then a ‘bypass’ valve opens that allows the lubricant to continue walking so that the parts do not melt, but with all the residue on board scratching them. If the filter is not changed on time and one continues to use the engine without this service, it is not something that can be observed or felt, for which it is necessary to be rigorous with the kilometers of work that are considered safe and resort as far as possible to approved elements.

As you can see, any of these variables affect the life of a motor, so it is unpredictable which one will be the weakest internally. The only thing one can do is attend to external systems rigorously to look to the machine for the greatest number of hours of work in good health, although it will not be able to avoid, as in the human body, the ailments of old age that make us not all live the same years.