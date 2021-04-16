Why the mint infusion is the drink of the moment to lose weight faster



The mint infusion is a great natural slimming ally to purify the body and fight inflammation.

Photo: Image by congerdesign on Pixabay / Pixabay

Mint is not only the key ingredient in a good mojito, it is one of the medicinal herbs with greater therapeutic potential. Also recognized by its scientific name, peppermint is the variant used medicinally, and it is also one of the most widely used condiments in Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. Its powerful composition rich in vitamins, antioxidants and essential oils, give it extraordinary properties to improve health in relevant issues and one of the most valued is its power to accelerate weight loss.

For many years the most popular healing benefits of peppermint have been related to menthol content (the active oil of peppermint), which is the direct cause of its expectorant, digestive, antiviral, analgesic, antibiotic and stimulant qualities. However, in recent years it has drawn particular attention in various trends in nutrition and Aryurveda medicine, for its benefits for promote a much more effective and accelerated weight loss. The truth is that peppermint is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, which also play an important role in weight loss. Discover all that this magnificent and refreshing addition can do for your health and body weight.

How does peppermint tea benefit weight loss?

1. Improves the digestive process

Believe it or not, the mint infusion can be your new secret weapon to lose weight. It works by stimulating digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients from food and consume fats, to convert them into usable energy Marvelous! All this added to its wonderful effects on the digestive process, it is therefore considered a great ally to combat the most common stomach ailments. In fact, the consumption of mint is one of the most recommended references in the book ‘Healing Foods’ in which the power of menthol is emphasized, an active compound present in mint leaves that plays a fundamental role in stimulating digestion. It is also known that poor digestion greatly hinders weight loss, if the body is not able to absorb and assimilate nutrients properly, the process of eliminating waste from the body is affected and this can induce weight gain.

2. Increases metabolism

Its benefits on metabolism are related to its ability to improve the assimilation of nutrients and thus the metabolism becomes much more agile. Hence an efficient metabolism is key in burning fat and calories, which makes us lose weight much faster. Also one of its great virtues is its power to increase the body’s energy levels in a natural way, with this it is possible to enjoy greater vitality, it allows us to increase the activity of the body and also improves sports performance.

3. It is hydrating, very low in calories and fights cravings

The mint infusion is a drink truly low in calories and with great moisturizing potential, which benefits the functioning of organs and systems, but above all it promotes an adequate purification of the body. The best of all is that it is too easy to integrate it as part of the daily routine, it can be drunk on a very hot fasting to promote the elimination of toxins, such as table water throughout the day (it is ideal for those who find it difficult to drink natural water ). It is also ideal to drink after meals as a powerful digestive and slimming tonic, and before bed to keep the metabolism active during the night. Last but not least, a cup of mint infusion is a great ally to keep those afternoon cravings for sweet foods at bay.

4. Has anti-inflammatory benefits

Menthol and other organic compounds in mint give it a magnificent anti-inflammatory power, which is related to its high in antioxidants and that it confers great health benefits. In the specific case of weight loss, peppermint tea is ideal for fighting chronic inflammation that is related to obesity and weight gain. It is also related to great qualities to combat fluid retention that is directly associated with being overweight, in combination with its diuretic potential, it is the perfect drink to eliminate everything that your body does not need.

