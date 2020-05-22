The latest episode of ‘The Ministry of Time’ has gathered 1,153,000 viewers, which has translated into a 6.9 percent share. Since fiction at this stage does not stretch its duration until the late hours, the screen share suffers and the short-term audience analysis that has been installed on our television can project the image that fiction is a failure.

But in reality, ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’ achieves more audience than any series that is considered a success on platforms on demand in Spain. For this reason and among other things, companies like Netflix do not communicate real views. Because they play with the power of perception: that each premiere seems to be a success. And, for that, it doesn’t always need to be really successful.

Success can be manufactured with great marketing campaigns. In fact, it is constantly defined with great marketing campaigns. And we believe it. While traditional networks are still being evaluated with the headlines of the snapshots of the audience the day after. When not only the snapshots of the day after are enough. The prism is put into a simple number but the perspective of the contexts is not given. The classic television channels must change this trend with more disclosure of their results. Or in Spain, that old claim of episodes of series of more honest duration and the beginning of earlier prime time cannot be assumed. Paradoxically, many who shout ‘we want shorter series!’ they are the same ones that end up saying ‘they don’t work!’ the series that we get shorter.

In times when audiences are highly fragmented, putting ‘The Ministry’ a little later than ten at night is a brave risk, since it is evident that the series will suffer a decrease in screen share due to the high segmentation of that time slot, the one with the highest offer and highest television consumption.

More than a million faithful every week is a result that is not reached on other platforms with series such as ‘El Ministerio’. But this data, in addition, does not count all the delayed views (RTVE Digital and HBO). Even the sum of direct and deferred does not represent the real contribution that this fiction gives TVE: injects visibility and influence into the public chain.

And it is that the series by Javier and Pablo Olivares gets just what TVE lacks: generating positive conversation on the channel thanks to the cultural contribution of prime time. Because the best culture, the one that permeates, is the one that comes inclusive in an entertainment format. Not the one that stays in exclusive ghettos that sometimes end up being exclusive.

But the loss of entity of La 1 also weighs on ‘The Ministry’. The first channel does not accompany the viewer with empathetic bets in its daily programming. Nor has it done so during confinement, focusing on the press conference and the ‘nonstop’ political declaration that wears out even the rigor of the newscasts. The 1 does not give time to curdle daily entertainment spaces, which are decisive to retain audiences, promote the culture and the station’s own bets in an inclusive way within the content of the show and not with an invasive promotion of which the viewer is immune.

As a consequence, launching any new content on La 1 goes more unnoticed than on other channels. Again, the strength of marketing comes in. TVE also has to do marketing. How? Creatively explaining more and better what he does, which is a lot, through defined and coordinated strategic lines.

But, for now, La 1 does not have an organized structure of a charismatically close chain with that entity that favors the identification of the diversity of audiences and encourages leaving the first channel throughout the day. This scenario supposes a collateral effect on productions like ‘El Ministerio’. There is a part of the public who forget that they exist. Because La 1 does not have an attractive general public television presence and, above all, it is alive.

On the other hand, ‘The Ministry’ does provide TVE with the public relevance it needs. Even more so in times when the first chain is more irrelevant than ever and only stands out with products that are not always associated with the Spanish Television brand, such as ‘MasterChef’ or ‘OT’.

‘The Ministry of Time’ is relevant because it creates an adventure dealing with the history of Spain that we are the fruit of with the intelligence of biting. So important on television to transcend.

TVE positions its brand thanks to a ministry that treasures the best public television: the brave modernity that reveals to us how we are through the culture that grows in entertainment for all audiences. Without fear, without euphemisms, daring to take Lorca into the future to see his verses in Camarón’s voice: “So, I won, not them. Let’s leave things as they are“He sentenced. No more, no less. With what TVE program does everyone talk about Lorca? All this contribution is not paid for TVE. All this contribution is not paid for society. It is called relevance. But relevance of the that inspires, that makes a better society with a more critical look to stop the instantaneous and short-term superficiality that seems to flood everything. Also television. But no, it doesn’t flood everything. You just have to have the patience to look at reality with a wide scope that is scarce.

.