The consumer protection agencies indicated that the temporary credit measures adopted by both the National Microfinance Commission (Conami) and the Superintendency of Banks and Other Financial Institutions (Siboif) are positive, but that a further deterioration in the portfolio could be avoided. Credit, if these had been applied two or three months ago, as the countries of the Central American region did.

For several months, consumer defense agencies have asked the Daniel Ortega regime for financial relief for all debtors, since with the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have closed temporarily or totally, generating higher unemployment, affecting the commerce and other sectors and consequently many clients fell into default with their loans.

In the opinion of Juan Carlos López, executive director of the Consumer Advocacy, the regulations would have been more far-reaching if it had been a public policy.

“The difference is that the other countries have taken it as a public policy and Nicaragua has not, here it is being done because credit has deteriorated and it is being pushed by the financial sector, the lending sector, in other countries it is public policy, that what it seeks is to give a full benefit from the State, ”explained López.

Preventive measures

It indicates that the countries of the region acted immediately anticipating what was going to happen with the pandemic, but Nicaragua did the opposite. “In those countries they realized that the pandemic was going to strongly affect users and consumers, and it is a reality ; so those decisions were made two or three months ago, they took it as public preventive measures, because they knew that they were going to arrive at these circumstances; but here it was not like that, with this measure we are talking that yes I was fine in January but then accumulate a default of 35 to 45 days, it means that I did not apply for this regulation, “said López.

But also indicates that this measure was taken by the financial sector was no longer resisting and it was the driving force behind this regulation.

“In the countries of the region, these public policies were preventive, here they were made because they were no longer resisting. In other countries, they were done to prevent the client from reaching a level of delinquency, that is the abysmal difference,” he added.

In fact, the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides) points out that this should have been done much earlier. “There is already a damage done, this should have been done before, Funides recommended it since March, and although we are glad that they are taking into account our recommendations but they are doing it very late and they are doing it in an imperfect way,” said a Funides technician.

Measure was exclusive

López indicates that the regulations were exclusive with segment C and D, although it was timely for those clients who were beginning to feel difficult circumstances. “Obviously, this regulation only protects the sector that they consider to date to have been payable, because in effect it does not extend to those people who were already being affected, to some extent the benefits of the regulation are segmented and the same thing happens. with the theme of microfinance institutions. I think the measure is not bad, it is positive, it is a necessary step, but it could have included more, it could include category C and D, but worse is having nothing, “he added.

Similarly, Gustavo Ortega, vice president of the National Institute for Consumer Defense (Indec) regretted that the measure will exclude C and D clients, which many of them had been affected since the crisis that occurred in 2018.

“We feel that we do not see any consumer aid because it only applies to clients A and B, and it must be remembered that after April 2018, many people who were A and B went to category C and D, and those people did not It has possibilities of help and that should have been even, not exclusive, “he explained.