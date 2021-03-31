Why the March Supermoon helped unblock the Suez Canal

The massive full moon in March was essential to unblock the stranded ship in the Suez Canal and this is why.

In a historic operation, the Suez Canal was freed after a six-day blockade due to the grounding of the Ever Given freighter, one of the largest ships in the world.

The milestone not only required more complex engineering and navigation skills, the participation of hundreds of people with heavy machinery and a team of divers who inspected the traffic jam from the bottom of the Canal.

In addition to all human ingenuity, the feat of moving the huge 220,000-ton, 400-meter-long ship was made possible by one of the fundamental forces in the Universe: the tides caused by the gravitational attraction between the Moon and the Earth.

To the surprise of many, the tidal level became one of the keys to unleash the prow of the monstrous Ever Given between the night of Sunday 28 and Monday 29 March.

However, it was no accident that the first moves to unblock the rudder of the Ever Given occurred during the March full moon, the first supermoon of 2021. And this event coincided with the perigee, the point in the orbit of our natural satellite where it is closest to the Earth.

Photo: Suez CANAL / AFP

In this perigee, the Moon went from being at an average distance of 384,400 kilometers from Earth, to a minimum of 360,309 kilometers, powerfully influencing the tides.

In the case of the Suez Canal, the high tide produced by this gravitational pull was essential to focus efforts on unclogging this key maritime route that connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea.

Although it may go unnoticed by most people, sailors know that each lunar day (24 hours and 50 minutes), the Earth experiences two high tides and two low tides, product of the vertical transit of our satellite over most of the world’s oceans.

In some cases, like the Mediterranean, the tides are imperceptible because the Strait of Gibraltar prevents the Atlantic; however, this effect is more noticeable in the open sea.

According to The New York Times, the high tide reached levels up to 18 inches above normal on March 29, when the ship was run aground. In this way, the gravitational interaction between the Moon and the Earth helped to restore traffic on one of the most important maritime routes in the world.

