There is no theater without an audience. During the quarantine imposed by the pandemic of the covid-19, the animals have followed there, acting for them. The zoo it is the theater of the wild life, where the specimens play the role of their fellow humans in freedom. The architect Javier Carvajal (1923-2013) designed the Casa de Campo de Madrid, in 1970, as a great theater made up of dozens of stages, where the deepest contact between audience and actor had to happen on its own. Carvajal composed a theatrical experience —in a journey through the fauna of different climates and regions—, as a stage director would have done: forcing what is not going to happen by itself, that is, the truth.

He built a modern and daring space for species to improvise in front of viewers. The actors had to appear authentic. He removed the bars – the fourth wall – and replaced them with moats. He created a direct and frontal view of each of the representations. And, to finish off the play, he hired two sculptors to invent the scenery for each habitat: Josep María Subirachs did the tigers, lions, goats and mouflons. And José Luis Sánchez created the most interesting piece of all, that of the brown bears. The zoo, which was a theater, also became an open-air sculpture museum, molded with 35,000 cubic meters of concrete poured into formwork. No precast blocks.

Carvajal is recognized for having been the king of concrete in the history of Spanish architecture in the 20th century. The expressionist but sober forms that had made him the reference of the new wave and that he used for his own house, built in Somosaguas, 10 minutes from the zoo, were also those of the new habitat of the animals that had suffered the terrible House of Fieras, from the Retiro park.

On the left, the goat space, which now has no water. On the right, the one with the wrecks. | Julián Colmenares

Although the zoo is in the process of constantly adapting to new sensibilities (fewer animals, more space), this change meant for these involuntary actors an improvement in their conditions. The idea was promoted in 1955 by the director of the Munich zoo, Heinz Heck, who proposed to the consistory the creation of the enclosure in that place in the forest, with a nearby suburban stop and two streams. The location was perfect and the invisible creator of the zoo turned the nature of Casa de Campo into the background of the scene.

Proposal for the recovery of the brown bear enclosure, as conceived by Javier Carvajal and made by the sculptor José Luis Sánchez. | Courtesy of Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez

The brown bear enclosure today. The concrete has been covered with imitations of natural stone. | Courtesy of Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez

Agustín López, director of Biology at the zoo, explains that adaptation work in recent years has consisted of “making Carvajal’s architecture compatible with animal welfare” and the development of the landscaping he created. “It is very important to be able to identify the animals in an ecosystem, that’s why we do these landscape recreations of the environment,” says the biologist in defense of the theming, who prefers not to classify it as “stone cardboard”. “They are clues for visitors,” he adds.

Above, the original brown bear enclosure, by José Luis Sánchez. Below, as it stands today, covered with a cardboard decoration. “It is very hard for the bears. We think that it can be converted into an area for people and leave the bears to step on real ground,” explains Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez. | Julián Colmenares

Carvajal collected the witness from the architect Jordi Mir i Valls, who had designed, in an embryonic phase, a “children’s park”, as Julián Colmenares (1946), a collaborator of Carvajal since the fifth degree, remembers ICON Design. Carvajal turned Mir’s business around while he could: his idea remained half done due to major disagreements with Antonio Lleó de la Viña, owner of the construction company Comylsa, who decided to finish the work with the plans for Carvajal and Colmenares but without his direction. The young disciple had spent two years embedded in that place directing the work while the master was engrossed in his most controversial building, the Torre de Valencia, that residential skyscraper at the foot of the Retiro that burst the profile of Madrid. Finally, neither of them attended the inauguration on June 23, 1972.

Asian camel space in the original project. | Julián Colmenares

That was the beginning of the disappearance of the authors of a novel zoo. But the worst was not the lack of recognition, nor his invisibility in the facilities of the enclosure. When, many years later, Colmenares returned for the first time with his daughter, he found that the work had been gradually perverted. The owners had decided to hide the concrete scenes of Carvajal and his sculptors, and to theme them with cardboard stone. “What they have done is an aberration,” he says. In the seal space they included a prop ship, erected false Egyptian columns and South American idols in the area of ​​the Asian elephants… They wrapped the stage-sculptures in an extravagance so outdated and incongruous that they conquered the peak of kitsch.

Original map of the Madrid zoo. | Julián Colmenares

“They set up a Chinese beach bar with pagodas when the panda bears arrived. I am very fond of the zoo project, I keep all the plans, and what hurts me the most is the deterioration to which they have dragged it. What happened with the space of the brown bears are scandalous. They altered everything without asking us for advice or help, they were not sensitive to preserving the architecture or the sculpture of Sánchez and they covered the work of a great sculptor already deceased, “says Colmenares. As if it were an irremediable movement of the society of the spectacle, the zoo returned to the exit square to infantilize itself. And from theater he went to amusement park.

A space for flamingos and other seabirds, in the background a sculptural structure from the Carvajal project. | TWITTER / @fromthetree

But the cardboard stone has its days numbered. In 2010, when it turned 79 years in the hands of citizens and not of the kings who once enjoyed it exclusively, the Casa de Campo was declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Community of Madrid. The 1,906 hectares of oak and pine meadows, paleolithic sites, archaeological remains, and historical buildings became untouchable. The zoo is one more element that must be preserved as it was created. The original elements cannot be altered or transformed. The concrete that aspired to be a natural setting must re-emerge from the cheesy. In 2018, the zoo commissioned the architects Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez and Fernando Porras-Isla a Master Plan for the recovery of the original structures of Carvajal, which had to be later approved by the Manuela Carmena City Council.

The mandrill and baboon playground. | Julián Colmenares

Elephants Enclosure. | Julián Colmenares

The consistory executive has changed and the plan is still not approved. The two architects – who are also responsible for the reform of the Plaza de España in progress – say that it is “bureaucracy” that the team of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the current mayor of the city, liked the return to the concrete structures clean, without additions, or drills. They have not yet made the report public, but they advance the basic lines that its action intends: “We have turned the vision of the zoo as a prison, it is the public that is in a cage while looking at the animals in wide spaces. venues have been expanded, “says Lorenzo Fernández-Ordóñez.

The expressionist but sober forms that Carvajal had used in his own house in Somosaguas were also those of the new habitat for the animals, previously enclosed in the Casa de Ferias en el Retiro. | JORGE MEIJIDE

Carvajal rescuers point out that the City Council was aware that subsequent works had lost the original heritage. That is why he commissioned them to clean the additives, “which some are regrettable,” says Porras-Isla. The mission entrusted to them was to intervene in degeneration in order to underline the original idea again, “where the animal is the one that dominates over the one who looks”. In the zoo theater, animals always act, they perform from their stages for anyone who appears. They tell their story, because director Peter Brook (1925) says that telling stories, in any of its manifestations, is the most powerful means of contact that exists.

Black bear enclosure. Carvajal’s plan contemplated that nature ended up covering the concrete to create a wild scene. | Julián Colmenares

In the preparation of the recovery protocol (without budget) they have worked with the collaboration of the current zoo owners and their specialists, who have informed them of their needs and those of the animals. They have developed a plan to rewind in time and rescue the sculptures that Sánchez and Subirachs created, as well as those naturalized geometries that he raised in the shelters of animals. Carvajal wanted the concrete to be inhabited by vegetation, until it was camouflaged. He wanted more than cages to be showrooms integrated into the landscape.

The lions inhabit one of the most prominent spaces of Josep María Subirachs in the zoo. | Julián Colmenares

For Fernando Porras-Isla the conception of this zoo is “something unique in the world”. But they want this artificial stage in which they operate to be larger and larger and to form part of a great natural stage, which is the Casa de Campo. More truth and less cardboard stone. They acknowledge that Carvajal’s pieces were not very comfortable for animals, because the planting project could not be carried out, “but now the soil can be vegetable, we know how to plant on concrete.” “The zoo is less and less a spectacle and more scientific and informative,” explains the architect, who, if he could, would immediately remove this strident public address spread throughout the complex.

Enclosure of the Tigers, by Josep María Subirachs. | Julián Colmenares

“We want the zoo to get closer to nature. Better to hear the birds or the murmur of the Meaques stream when it brings the meltwater than that permanent tune,” says Porras-Isla. He says there are more than 60 different railing models and 50 types of flooring. “There is nothing but noise,” he says. Julián Colmenares knows the Master Plan and supports it, he breathes relief. But the covid-19 health crisis could alter plans in a long time. The park is closed and its sources of income too. They don’t know when they will reopen. And while it is the perfect time to restore architectural dignity to the place, the investment in recovery will go to the cursed virus.

The space dedicated to bison at the time of its construction. Today, the walls have been smoothed out and painted green. | Julián Colmenares

