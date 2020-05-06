The return of football after the coronavirus will not allow spectators access to the stadiums, but the Premier League You have found a solution. Hobbies may enter them through Youtube, where I know they will open several of the remaining meetings to dispute. The measure allows them to add one more point in the eternal debate about which league is better, whether the English or the Spanish. In addition, the possibility of expanding it to the totality of the remaining 92 is being studied.

The FA’s idea is that the operators that have the television rights of the highest category of English football give through their respective YouTube channels various live matches. A measure that will make football in England available to all and favor the two media in question, Sky Sports and BT Sport, to gain relevance and subscribers on the platform itself and on social networks. A full-fledged modernization of the board.

As for the League, it is well known that it will not be possible. Compared to the Premier, Spanish football employers are usually less supportive of their public. Once the competition resumes, it does not seem that he will copy the English model of broadcasting the fight for the title, for Europe and for the open descent on any platform like YouTube or similar.

Among the objectives of Javier Tebas is not to make football reach every home, as seen in recent years. Free and open football in Spain has long since passed into a better life and thus aims to continue to be. In fact, if it were for the president of the League it would be played on Mondays, to get even more performance from the sale of the rights.

Still, by law it remains one meeting per day. After the break, this will not change. ‘Gol’ will continue to give an open game keeping the same conditions as up to now. In total, there will be 11 matches of what remains of the championship, in which none of the teams that this year has participated in European competition will participate.

Talking about the other 99 remaining games, it does not seem that they will be broadcast in streaming as if those of the Premier in England will. ‘Movistar LaLiga‘ and ‘LaLiga TV‘They are the ones who have the rights and, although they are broadcast on various platforms, it does not seem that the offer will expand and reach YouTube.