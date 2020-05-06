Minister Sérgio Moro’s testimony to the Federal Police is an example of how a magistrate leads the investigation of a case. Judges experienced in dealing with complex cases, involving criminal organizations, know where to look for each piece of evidence, especially digital evidence. They know that it is necessary to find messages, images, recordings and all kinds of telematic tracks left by those involved. This is how the web will be built. Little by little. This is a job that Moro was used to, just look at his performance at Lava Jato. The judge surrounds the evidence; when asking a question, he knows the answer he is looking for, and thus gradually builds the set that allows him to decide. That’s how Moro gave Ariadne’s edge to the case investigators. And it is through it that investigators will come out of their maze.

First, the ex-minister faced him with the movement made by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who decided to request the opening of an investigation to verify Bolsonaro’s conduct as well as Moro’s, under suspicion of slanderous denunciation. When he said that he did not attribute crime to Jair Bolsonaro, the former minister brought the case to the ground of ethics and morals, with no possibility of having committed the complaint. Who will have to say this is the Federal Public Ministry. Normally, slanderous denunciation takes place only at the end of a process. It is first necessary to investigate the president’s conduct to find out if he was the victim of a slander. That is not what happened.

By reporting facts and showing the means by which they can be confirmed, Moro paves the way for proof. It leads investigators to the question that must be the last of all that must be answered by the president: After all, why are you interested in only one of the 27 superintendencies of the Federal Police, that of Rio de Janeiro?

When Bolsonaro has to face this question, all evidence of the case will have already been gathered by the Federal Police and the Supreme Court. And when that happens, Moro’s question will be just the end of the investigation.

* IS DISEMBARGATOR OF THE SÃO PAULO COURT OF JUSTICE

