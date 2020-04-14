For The British Medical Journal (BJM) authors Trisha Greenhalgh, Manuel B Schmid, Thomas Czypionka, Dirk Bassler and Laurence Gruer, what will be decisive when acting against the pandemic due to COVID-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is the precautionary principle.

As they clarify, the precautionary principle refers to “a strategy to address potential harm problems when there is a lack of scientific knowledge on the subject“

Evidence based on the efficacy and acceptability of different types of masks to prevent respiratory infections during epidemics is scarce and controversial. But COVID-19 is a serious disease that currently has no known treatment or vaccine and is spreading in a naive immune population. Deaths rise sharply and health systems are under pressure.

This raises an ethical question:Policymakers should apply the precautionary principle now and encourage people to wear face masks on the grounds that we have little to lose and potentially something to gain from this measure.? For the co-authors of the study, they should.

Evidence-based medicine tends to focus predominantly on internal validity, if the primary research studies were done “correctly”, using tools to assess the risk of bias and the adequacy of statistical analysis. External validity relates to a different question: whether the findings of primary studies conducted in a different population with a different disease or risk status are relevant to the current policy question. Scientists argue that there should be a greater focus on external validity in mask evaluation.

The World Health Organization, for example, recommends masks only for those with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, indicating that the masks should be reserved for health workers. However, in other places, the WHO recognizes that the use of masks by the general public has a place in severe pandemics, since even a partial protective effect could have a significant influence on transmission.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They originally advised the public not to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this tip was updated April 4, 2020

None of the scientific studies that tested the effectiveness of chinstraps tested the makeshift cloth masks that the CDC has recommended. As far as is known, there are no essays on the use of cloth masks in the general public. A three-arm test of cloth masks versus surgical masks versus “standard practice” to prevent influenza-like illness in healthcare personnel found that cloth masks were the least effective, but “standard practice” generally involved a Surgical facial mask and there was no real control Arm without masks.

Several authors have justified not wearing masks for four main reasons. First, they claim that there is limited evidence that they are effective. Second, they argue that Trials have shown that people are unlikely to use them appropriately or consistentlyThis is important since prevention depends on people not repeatedly touching their mask and on all or most people wearing them most of the time. In third place, They note that the trials cited above have also shown that wearing a mask can make people feel safe and therefore disregard other important public health advice, such as hand washing and social distancing.. Finally, they argue that Due to the scarcity of masks in the current crisis, the public should not wear them as healthcare workers need them the most, and public purchases could lead to major supply chain problems.

The first argument can be challenged on the grounds that the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. The second two arguments may have been internally valid in the trials that produced them, but we have no evidence that they are externally valid in the context of COVID-19. “The public” here are not volunteers in someone else’s experiment in a flu outbreak: they are people from all over the world trying to stay alive in a deadly pandemic. They can be highly motivated to learn techniques for the most effective use of the mask.

There are good reasons why it is likely that the public more closely comply with mask tips and broader infection control measures now than research participants in published trials. These reasons include the fact that SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious and more serious than medical scenarios in studies that based the conclusion not to wear masks. Similarly, if the virus vaccine were available and affordable, it could be used more widely and be more acceptable than the flu vaccine.

There is substantial indirect evidence to support the argument that the public wear masks in the COVID-19 pandemic.. The virus has been shown to remain viable in air for several hours when released in an aerosol under experimental conditions., and these aerosols appear to be blocked by surgical masks in laboratory experiments. People have been shown to be infectious up to 2.5 days before the onset of symptoms, and up to 50% of infections appear to occur in presymptomatic people. The community prevalence of COVID-19 in many countries is likely to be high. Modeling studies suggest that even a small reduction in community transmission could make a big difference to demand in other parts of the system (for example, for hospital bed space and ventilators).

The suggestion that the public should not wear masks because health workers need them more is valid to some extent, but it is surely an argument for making more masks, not for denying them to populations that could benefit from them.. Until such masks are available in sufficient quantities, cloth masks (frequently washed) as recommended by the CDC, may be a substitute. Further research is urgently needed to identify the best way to overcome the poor filtration and moisture retention problems that have been described. Such studies could determine, for example, the optimal nature of the fabric, the thickness (how many layers?), The nature of the external water-repellent layer, the proximity of the fit and the duration to be used before washing.

Anecdotal evidence is rightly regarded as methodologically suspect, but when considering the use of the precautionary principle, we should not ignore such evidence entirely. We should, for example, take into account the high infection rates (and substantial mortality) among healthcare personnel and other front-line personnel in environments where there is a shortage of masks compared to environments where these personnel were better and more constantly protected.

Some indirect evidence of the benefits of masks is emerging. For example, a longitudinal ecological study of Hong Kong, conducted before and after the introduction of a series of non-pharmaceutical measures including masks for the public, suggested that these appeared to help contain the pandemic (changes were statistically significant for masks and social effects). combined distance measures, although the effect of masks alone cannot be isolated). There is also analog evidence of the behavior of viruses with a similar chemical composition.

Given these indirect and circumstantial findings and the severity of this outbreak, there is a moral argument that the public should have an opportunity to change their behavior in accordance with the precautionary principle, even when direct and experimental evidence for the benefit is unclear. . . Unlike Australia and the USA. In the USA, where most trials were conducted, the use of masks has become standard in some Asian countries, in part as a protection against polluted air and perhaps also as a response to outbreaks of SARS and MERS. In Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and China, for example, the use of masks is now the norm.

Another argument for using the precautionary principle is that the world can pay a high price for COVID-19 and “collateral damage” is at risk of being higher than direct virus damage. Dangers include rising suicide rates due to isolation and economic hopelessness Among the poorest people who lose their income or in small businesses, civil unrest in some countries when they consider the closure, as was seen with Ebola, people lose access to their usual medicines, prosperous autocratic systems under the pretext of controlling COVID- 19, and domestic violence and family disputes. The list is long. There are, of course, important counter-arguments, including the possibility of a false sense of security and reduced compliance with other infection control measures.

The authors propose two hypotheses that they believe they must be tested urgently in natural experiments. The first is that, in the context of COVID-19, many people can be taught to wear masks properly. And they will do it consistently without abandoning other important measures against contagion. The second is that if there is political will, the scarcity of masks can be quickly overcome by reusing manufacturing capacity, something that is already happening informally.

In conclusion, in the face of a pandemic, the search for perfect evidence can be the enemy of good policy. As with parachutes to jump from planes, it’s time to act without waiting for randomized evidence from controlled trials. A recently published preprint of a systematic review came to the same conclusion. The masks are simple, cheap and potentially effective. Scientists believe that used both at home (particularly by the person displaying symptoms) and also outside the home in situations where others are likely to be encountered (eg, shopping, public transportation), they could have a substantial impact on transmission with a small impact on social and economic life.