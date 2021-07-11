Why the Huawei Band 6 is better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 now that it is on sale for less than 50 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We tell you what are the main strengths that make the Huawei Band 6 one of the best smart bracelets on the market, even ahead of Xiaomi’s Mi Band.

Despite the fact that there are more and better smartwatches for sale, smartbands resist as an affordable option for those seeking physical and health quantification without spending a lot of money.

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 -which we have been able to test- is a clear reference that will set the pace for the others, although its price of almost 50 euros places it above some posh rivals, such as the Huawei Band 6.

This smart bracelet is cheaper, since it is now on sale for 44.99 euros in the Huawei eStore, and it is very worth it. We have been able to test it thoroughly with excellent results, so we know what the Keys why the Huawei Band 6 can be considered better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

20 euros discount, a reduction leaves it below the price of its main competitor

It is true that the Mi Band 6 has risen in price compared to previous models, but it is also true that the Huawei eStore has lowered that of the Huawei Band 6 a lot, and with free shipping!

An extra bracelet for only 29 euros more, although only with one color available

There are several packs available for this smartband, although the most striking is the one that offers the option of adding another extra pink bracelet for only 29 additional euros.

An AMOLED screen that is more reminiscent of a smart watch

The 1.47 “AMOLED panel of the Band 6 has little to do with the also AMOLED of the Xiaomi Mi Band, especially by size, which makes it look a lot like a smartwatch.

Despite its large size and fairly good brightness, the battery lasts more than ten days

Although officially the maximum autonomy data is 14 days, with normal use it moves around 10-11 days, as we have been able to prove, and it is a very good figure.

The accuracy of its sensors is probably better than any smartband so far

Smartbands do not have the precision of the sensors -sleep, heart rate or any other- their main strength, but it must be said that the Huawei Band 6 fully complies in this section.

96 training modes, even without GPS

It practically traces the repertoire of another very successful Huawei device, the Watch Fit, which also measures 96 activities.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

