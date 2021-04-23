Why the highway toll does not make sense

The Government of Pedro Sánchez is determined to impose a toll for the use of the highways. This measure has been launched as a probe balloon since 2018, but now it has gained much more force after being taken to Europe as a counterpart to access the Recovery Plan of 140,000 million euros. A) Yes, in Spain we are doomed to face a toll for the use of high occupancy roads, a tax that, in addition to being extremely unpopular, will force Spaniards to rethink how they use their vehicles and the roads.

The Government intends to force an extraordinary tax for the use of the highways

Cause we’re already paying for those highways

This is the great obviousness behind this measure. The infrastructures that give life to the Spanish road network are already being paid for through our direct and indirect taxes, give VAT to the registration tax, passing through the fuels and the tolls that are present on highways. Both the Government and SEOPAN have already “complained” on numerous occasions about the deficit dragged by Spanish roads due to their conservation (8,000 million), giving rise to the perfect justification to promote an increase in the collection for this purpose.

Isn’t there a better way to finance the roads? Is there a good management of current taxes?

In this way, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, chaired by José Luís Ábalos, intends to establish a tax that takes into account the use of high-occupancy roads. Although the first announcement about this measure was made in 2018, concrete details have not yet been offered on how the new tax is intended to be implemented, although everything points to a tax subject to the distance traveled and the type of vehicle in which we travel. In this way, the tax would affect heavy vehicles that travel long distances to a greater extent, although it would also affect will entail an extra cost for any user. The so-called highway toll will see the light, predictably, as part of the Sustainable Mobility and Transportation Financing Law, which is now in the process of public consultation to make contributions.

Because it will saturate other roads

In the absence of knowing what extra cost this tax will entail on our trips, what we do know for sure is that our routes will be more expensive once this tax is approved. Thus, the most logical consequence is the alteration of the routes to avoid this extraordinary payment, especially in those cases where the extra cost is higher due to the type of vehicle and the distance traveled.

If there is a “free” road as an alternative, the user will end up choosing it

The clearest example of this consequence is found in some toll roads that are already operating in Spain, roads many drivers avoid if there is a “free” alternative where the travel time is similar or slightly higher. It is true that this highway toll would be more difficult to avoid, as it would apply to all high occupancy roads that exist in Spain, but this does not mean that drivers look for other options such as secondary roads or interurban roads if the accounts come out at the end of the month.

Less security and more pollution

As a second consequence of an increase in the cost of our journeys, and taking into account that if the bills go out we will avoid using toll roads whenever possible, the result is a increased congestion of secondary, interurban or urban roads. To more cars and on worse prepared roads, it will be easy to see how the loss ratio increases, adding the consequent increase in emissions due to increased traffic. What about plans to reduce accidents and decarbonize cities?

If it is also intended to decarbonise cities, why not promote the use of expressways, public transport and dissuasive car parks

As we have already said, this is an example that can be verified by taking as a reference some toll roads in Spain, discovering that This toll is the reason why many drivers prefer to use roads that are more unsafe, that increase the time of our journeys and that force us to burn more fuel. And if you want a real example, although there are quite a few throughout our geography, you just have to look at the Costa del Sol and the controversial AP7 motorway.